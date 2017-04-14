Will he or won’t he? Nurkic’s return still uncertain

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Portland center Jusuf Nurkic’s availability for the opening game of the Trail Blazers’ playoff series against the Golden State Warriors remains uncertain.

Nurkic has missed seven games with a non-displaced right leg fracture.

There had been speculation the 7-footer known as the Bosnian Beast could return for the playoffs. He was seen shooting during warmups for the past two regular-season games, and he’s walking with no apparent limp.

But Portland coach Terry Stotts said Friday that his status for the first-round opener in Oakland on Sunday was ”undetermined.” He said it would likely be a game-day decision.

”I feel better and I’ve made good progress, but we still haven’t decided if I’m going to play,” Nurkic said.

Nurkic, traded to Portland on Feb. 12 from the Denver Nuggets, was averaging 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 20 games with the Blazers.

