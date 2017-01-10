Will Derrick Rose play for the New York Knicks again?

After a mysterious absence ahead for Monday night’s game, Derrick Rose is apparently back with the New York Knicks.

The mysterious case of Derrick Rose started before Monday night’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He disappeared between morning shootaround and game time, with the team struggling to account for his whereabouts before and after a 110-96 loss the Pelicans.

There was the vague notion that Rose went back to Chicago to handle a family situation, followed by a suggestion from K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune pointing to being apart from his son weighing heavily on Rose.

But Tuesday morning, Rose has apparently resurfaced at the Knicks’ practice facility.

Just saw Derrick Rose at the Knicks facility with Knicks GM Steve Mills. Seemed like he was in good spirits. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017

For what it's worth, Derrick Rose was in Knicks gear at the practice facility. Seemed like he was going to take the court. https://t.co/pOxUuOwvZq — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017

Rose appears ready to practice with his teammates on Tuesday, but it’s unclear if he’ll play when the Knicks take on the Philadelphia 76eron the road Wednesday night. His lack of immediate communication with the team on Monday would justify a suspension, and there have been reports indicating Rose may request a trade or a buyout. A late-game benching last Friday night against Milwaukee may be lingering in his mind, even if coach Jeff Hornacek felt justified for doing it.

If Rose had to handle a family situation, that has to be acknowledged and respected. But not somehow communicating with your employer about having to leave is absolutely inexcusable, and Rose looks pretty bad for not doing so right away.

Once again, when added to a possible growing rift with Hornacek, Rose comes off as very thin-skinned. The Knicks could hold the line with a “you can play for us, or no one” sentiment for the rest of the season, but it’s very possible they try to quickly rid themselves of Rose and he never plays for them again.

