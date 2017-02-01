Will DeAndre Jordan do the Dunk Contest?

I think we can all agree, the best part of All-Star weekend has to be the Dunk Contest. It would also be fair to say that DeAndre Jordan is one of the more exciting LA Clippers players to watch. So, why not combine the two?

Admit it, we have all had those kinds of dreams. You know, the ones you normally don’t talk about? The dreams where DeAndre Jordan graces the Dunk Contest with his presence. No? I guess I’m the only one then—awkward. Well, his longstanding stipulation has always been that he has to be an All-Star before he’ll do the Dunk Contest.

“I just told them I wanted to see what happens,” Jordan said. “I’m not trying to disrespect them. But I want to be in the All-Star game as a player and not just as a dunker.”

Let me be the first to say, it’s about damn time. DeAndre Jordan, the Clippers high-flying center, has made the All-Star team.

-DeAndre Jordan

DJ has recently admitted that he was at peace with the notion he may not have ever be an All-Star. He even booked a vacation to Hawaii for this year because he wasn’t sure he would make the cut. Luckily, for all of us Clippers fans, DJ made it.

Now, he has yet to confirm that he will participate, but the league has reached out to him. DJ joked earlier this week with reporters about his plans.

DJ's got jokes: : "I’m trying to negotiate something…Like, if I do the dunk contest, then they got to let me do the 3-point competition" — Rowan Kavner (@RowanKavner) January 30, 2017

Should DJ take part in the event, he won’t have to face 2-time Dunk Champion, Zach LaVine, after Zach announced he wouldn’t compete. DJ would still have his hands full with last year’s runner up, Aaron Gordon.

Hopefully, DJ decides to participate. His decision either way should come soon though, being that All-Star weekend is right around the corner. I, for one, will keep my fingers crossed, and twitter feed up to date, waiting on Jordan’s decision. In the meantime, here are some of DeAndre Jordan’s more flashy dunks. Enjoy!

