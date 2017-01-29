Will Blazers Win Streak Continue Against The Warriors?

Portland Looks to Continue Their Win Streak Against The Warriors

Portland is currently on a nice little 3 game win streak. Their next opponent is the Golden State Warriors, who have a bunch of versatile players who can score in multiple ways. This game was going to be a challenge because of the statistics on paper that show how good Warriors are, even with Stephan Curry missing the game due to illness. However, Curry isn’t the only option for Golden State, as Portland will need to limit the rest of “Big 4”.

The “Big Four” consist of Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. Altogether, they average around 83 points a game, which is just incredible. They are also extremely good in combined rebounding (24.9rpg), and assists (20.3apg). They are sometimes unstoppable, but Portland is on a roll. It is just making sure they do not get any easy pick-and-rolls or any alley-oops. They need to be consistent in defending virtually everyone on the Warriors.

Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum will need to be huge in the scoring department. I say both need to score 60 combined. Our other players don’t score consistently, and depending on how Portland comes out, we will likely rely on Lillard and McCollum to put up big numbers. Hopefully our bench and other starters can score as well.

Our defense has to be superb. The Warriors are great at finding weak spots in opposing teams. This leads opponents to break down mentally and physically. Hopefully Portland can attack Golden State and find their weaknesses before they exploit ours!

