Why the Nets Should Pursue Paul Millsap in Free Agency

According to several reports, Atlanta Hawks power forward, Paul Millsap will opt out of his $21 million player option this summer, making him a free agent. Millsap may be available via trade, but waiting until this July to make a move would be the better option for the Brooklyn Nets.

Paul Millsap was drafted 47th overall in the 2006 draft by the Utah Jazz. He quickly proved his second round draft status wrong as he became a double-double machine for the Jazz by his third season. Millsap has consistently been able to overcome gripes over his 6-8 frame as he was the only player in NCAA history to lead Division I in rebounding three seasons in a row in addition to becoming a prolific glass cleaner at the pro level.

The Louisiana Tech Alumnus began his tenure with the Atlanta Hawks in 2013 and has since been selected to three straight all-star games as a reserve. He has averaged at least 16 points, seven rebounds and over a steal and a half per game in his three seasons with the Hawks. Millsap will be opting out of the final year of a three year, $59 million contract he signed in the summer of 2015.

Opting out of his current contract is a no-brainer for Millsap financially. With the cap set to spike once again this summer, he could be looking at a max contract that is upwards of $30 million per year this summer.

Of course, there is always the possibility that the Hawks could trade Millsap before the trade deadline in February. The Toronto Raptors have held a steady interest in the athletic forward for quite some time now. However, with Atlanta currently sitting in the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, it is very possible that they would hold onto their best player for a postseason run.

With rumors heating up daily, the Nets need to decide if and when they will participate in the Millsap sweepstakes. Here is why Brooklyn should wait and test their luck with Millsap in free agency.

Conserving Assets

Easily the most obvious reason the Nets should wait until free agency to pursue the three time all-star. A package for Millsap would have to include either Brook Lopez or a combination of young players and draft picks that will convey in several years. The draft pick and young player scenario in particular would especially be an unwise path for Sean Marks and company to go down considering moves made by the old regime.

Having a dominant interior force combined with several high upside players, such as Isaiah Whitehead and Caris LeVert, would no doubt make Nets a more appealing destination to sign long term with, as opposed to a team with depleted assets.

While some may ask why he would go from a team with a winning culture such as the Hawks to a franchise who has missed the playoffs for two straight seasons, this scenario it is not completely out of the question.

The versatile forward signed with a middle of the pack Hawks team several years ago to begin his breakthrough campaign. Another plot-line to note is that Millsap gave the Orlando Magic a meeting in free agency in the summer of 2015 after his rise to stardom. Giving teams with a stature of the lowly Magic a meeting is almost unheard of for free agent stars recently. If Millsap was willing to give a subpar Magic organization some consideration, then allowing his former coach’s team a chance to court him is certainly in the cards.

A Guaranteed Long-Term Contract

A trade for Millsap in mid-February could potentially be a two month rental of the forward before he flees to another team in free agency. Receiving a guarantee that Millsap will resign at a point in the season in which Brooklyn is at the bottom of the NBA barrel is very unlikely. With Millsap ready to opt out of his deal, he clearly wants to test free agency. More roster flexibility and cap space in the offseason would be a much more appealing and promising situation for Millsap to step into.

Having the advantage of knowing Millsap is locked up for at least three seasons would be very reassuring to management and fans. Teams will occasionally get lucky and be able to a resign a recently acquired superstar like the Nets did with Deron Williams before their move to Brooklyn. However, despite the end result, the constant guessing game that ensued in mid-2012 became a very stressful endeavor. More often than not, teams will run into a situation like the Lakers did when Dwight Howard bolted to the Rockets after a short run in Los Angeles.

Given the chance this offseason, the Brooklyn Nets would have to sign Millsap to a max, or near max contract. Having him locked up as an option long term would be a huge stepping stone in the rebuilding process. A front court duo of Lopez and Millsap would contend for one of the most dangerous offensive combinations down low in the league. A move such as this combined with smaller subsequent signings would instantly make the Nets a contender for a bottom slot in the Eastern Conference playoff race as early as next season.

More Roster Flexibility

Chasing Millsap in free agency as opposed to trading for him would allow Brooklyn more flexibility to add pieces to compliment a Lopez-Millsap front court immediately. Trading for him in February when the Nets will essentially be out of the playoff race already is certainly less appealing than pitching a team with a fresh slate in the offseason.

With more time and less pressure to win games on a nightly basis, Millsap and his former coach, Kenny Atkinson would have ample time to put together a plan so that a partnership between the two sides would be a successful in Brooklyn.

Having Millsap sign with the Brooklyn Nets would make Brooklyn a prime destination for other free agents to follow. A big name player coming to Brooklyn would no doubt make the Nets a more appealing option to mid-tier and even above average free agents. Millsap agreeing to a contract with the Nets could be the turning point for the franchise, and a chance to not hand the Celtics three straight lottery picks.

