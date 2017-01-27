Why Damian Lillard should have made the All-Star team

Damian Lillard is one of the Western Conference’s best young guards. He also was left off the All-Star team, again.

Last year, Damian Lillard failed to make his third All-Star team despite averaging 24.3 points per game and 7.3 assists per game and putting the Portland Trail Blazers squarely in the playoff hunt. All this, after losing franchise player LaMarcus Aldridge to free agency.

It was a slight in the biggest way to a player who has spent most of his career overlooked. And he took his vengeance out on the league, averaging 26.3 points per game and leading the Blazers to the fifth seed in the stacked Western Conference.

By all accounts, Lillard should have been an All-Star last year. And, by all accounts, Lillard has a great case for feeling snubbed once again this year.

Lillard again was left off the Western Conference All-Star team with reserves announced Thursday night. This will be the second straight year without him.

And while his Blazers are just outside the Playoff picture, hurting his chances, it is hard to argue Lillard does not deserve a spot on the Western Conference All-Star team. He is averaging 26.2 points per game and shooting a much more efficient 44.4 percent from the floor, good for such a high-volume scorer and his effective field goal percentage is better than 50 percent.

Lillard has continued to grow into a larger leadership role. And the Blazers still have a long way to go.

But his omission from the team is glaring. Lillard is the kind of player that would thrive in this All-Star environment and provide a good entertainment value. But that is not the only reason he should be playing in New Orleans in mid-February.

Lillard deserves to go for a number of reasons. And he remains the biggest snub for the All-Star Game.

It’s a team right?

The NBA is loaded with great point guards right now. You do not have to look much farther than the Eastern Conference All-Star game. There are four point guards in the reserves alone!

The Western Conference has its share of point guards and virtually none of them made the All-Star team.

No Chris Paul. No. Mike Conley. And no Damian Lillard.

The West team is loaded with bigs like DeMarcus Cousins, Marc Gasol and Draymond Green. Russell Westbrook and Klay Thompson are the only guards on the Western Conference reserves. They join Stephen Curry and James Harden in the starting lineup. That roster needs some guards for this guard-heavy game.

And Lillard is the best option. He has been the better scorer and has not missed any time with injury. He is the Portland Trail Blazers and a big reason why they are competing for a Playoff spot once again.

It is hard to take away any of the players on the list — DeAndre Jordan and Draymond Green seem to be the biggest culprits. And the voting system is what it is for coaches — two guards, three front court and two wild cards.

But the NBA has to be able to gerrymander things to get a guard in there right? They want balanced rosters to provide a game that not only gives teams and players the recognition they deserve but will actually be an entertaining game.

Lillard would up the entertainment factor and his ability to play both guard positions would balance the Western Conference’s lineup a lot more. Everyone would get their run in the game with another guard added to the equation.

A full year of greatness

Damian Lillard apparently was not thrilled with missing the All-Star Game last year and went on a scoring tear, averaging 26.3 points per game and increasing his shooting and 3-point shooting percentages.

Lillard has kept that production and carried it over to this year.

If the All-Star selection is supposed to be a reward for the season so far or for the year since the last All-Star Game, few players have scored as much or played as well as Lillard.

After finishing the year on that scoring tear, he has continued it this year averaging 26.2 points per game. He has not missed a beat at all this year.

That has to be worth something in the mind of All-Star voters, right? Moreso than throwing in a specialist for an injury-riddled team or the fourth player from an admittedly all-time great team.

This year, Lillard is eighth in the league in scoring. He is the highest player on that list that did not make the All-Star team. The next player on that list not to make the All-Star team was his teammate C.J. McCollum at No. 15. The next one after him is Carmelo Anthony at No. 18.

Scoring is not everything, but Lillard is essentially among All Stars in terms of his scoring. Yet he was overlooked.

Among the Offensive Win Shares leader, only Chris Paul has more Offensive Win Shares without making the All-Star team than Lillard.

All the offensive metrics suggest Lillard is an All-Star. His defense still needs improvement, but Lillard can take over games and play at that elite level.

Portland is not that bad

The All-Star Game is a mix of individual reward and team recognition. Teams that are playing well will get a token representative if they have a borderline All-Star. Coaches like to recognize winning.

So if there is a weakness to Lillard’s campaign it is that the Portland Trail Blazers have not played to expectations this year. Portland is ninth in the Western Conference at 20-27. The team has one of the worst defenses in the league despite an extremely strong offensive performance so far.

The Blazers are not out of it by any stretch. Lillard is not a bad-team-good-stats guy. His team is in the Playoff hunt. And it is easy to see the Blazers making the playoffs. They are only a game behind the Denver Nuggets.

Portland made its big push last year in January and February to make the playoffs and secure the fifth seed. Another big push like that is certainly possible for Portland. It is easier to trust Lillard and the Blazers to do it than Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets or even DeMarcus Cousins and the Sacramento Kings, especially without Rudy Gay.

Lillard should not be penalized for his team’s record. They have disappointed but he is still putting up big numbers and is worthy of a spot on the team.

