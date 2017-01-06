Who will be the NBA’s Most Improved player this season?

In recent years, players who have snagged this honor — C.J. McCollum, Goran Dragic, Jimmy Butler, Paul George and Kevin Love to name a few — have gone on to become pillars of the current teams. Although there are numerous candidates for the league’s “breakout” award each and every season, The Step Back staff detailed four main options and picked their choice as well.

The basketball world mocked the Dallas Mavericks in unison for signing Harrison Barnes to a max deal this summer. Now he’s been better than advertised. What’s been the key?

Chris Manning (@cwmwrites): I think some of Barnes’ issues stemmed from behind the worst player on the Warriors’ best lineup last year. Is he a perfect player or a No. 1 option on a great team? No, but Barnes does have some skill, and he’s the classic example of a player who is at certain level of skill and succeeds in a bigger role. It helps, too, that Rick Carlisle is one of the league’s smartest and best coaches and has put Barnes in spots to succeed all year. If anyone was going to maximize Barnes in a role he probably isn’t built for, it’s him.

Senthil Natarajan (@SENTH1S): Perhaps it was a case of overcorrection from fan perspectives? Yeah, Harrison Barnes wasn’t great, but we went from fawning over his potential one year to condemning him the next. And the truth, as it often is, was probably that he is somewhere in the middle of those two extremes. I’m still not entirely convinced that this version of Barnes is worth his max contract, but it’s a credit to Barnes’ mental fortitude that he didn’t allow his struggles in the playoffs and the Olympics (and the ensuing fan reaction) to turn his career trajectory into a ‘Nick the Brick’ situation.

Rory Masterson (@rorymasterson): Context being vitally important, I’m not sure there is any single key so much as a confluence of the factors surrounding him. His career thus far is a tale of potential only partially realized and talent only partially utilized due to the embarrassment of riches surrounding him. Seventh overall pick in 2012 (32 picks ahead of Draymond Green), All-Rookie First Teamer in 2013, the least essential member of one of the best all-around outfits in league history, noticeably not Kevin Durant: still only 24, these things combined to essentially doom him in Golden State. Absent three All-Stars in Dallas, as well as franchise cornerstone Dirk Nowitzki for much of the season, Barnes has been able to blossom. His usage rate has exploded, contributing to some of his traditional stat increases, but his efficiency has largely remained. As we all remember from 2011, Rick Carlisle knows how to get the most out of his players; in Barnes, he has a willing and capable two-way wing, inflated contracts be damned.

Scott Rafferty (@crabdribbles): I think confidence has a lot to do with it. As Chris mentioned, Barnes was basically the worst player in the Warriors’ best lineup (which, by the way, was still pretty good) and is now on a team that desperately needs his scoring. Just something as simple as knowing he’s going to get the ball in certain spots X amount of times per game as opposed to being used strictly as a spot-up shooter who doesn’t get many opportunities makes a difference for a player of his caliber. Also, Rick Carlisle using him as a Dirk Nowitzki clone is perfect for his skill set.

Bryan Toporek (@btoporek): As others have already mentioned, could it be as simple as him moving up the offensive totem pole? In Golden State, even when Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson were catching a breath on the bench, Barnes seemingly had trouble flipping the proverbial switch between complementary option and primary scorer. In Dallas, he’s been pigeonholed into the latter role, particularly thanks to Dirk Nowitzki’s early-season Achilles issues. It’s not strictly attributable to that — after all, his per-36-minute and per-100-possession numbers have also skyrocketed — but Barnes is handling his increase in responsibilities with aplomb, much to his credit. That said, I don’t know that we would have ever seen this version of Barnes had he stayed in Golden State.

Peter Nygaard (@RetepAdam): In a way, it’s almost amusing that expectations were as off as they were for Barnes, considering he may be the most he-is-exactly-who-he-is player in the entire league. I think what a lot of people failed to consider is simply what Dallas needed out of this arrangement. Dirk’s NBA career is old enough to vote. Even when healthy, he’s just not going to be that guy anymore, and they don’t really have anyone else on the roster capable of eating possessions with any semblance of efficiency. Barnes was always somewhat miscast as a role player because he doesn’t have any one elite skill to hang his hat on. On the other end of the spectrum, he’s a bit overmatched as a go-to guy because he doesn’t really playmake, but you can lean on him the way Dallas needs to and come out no real worse for the wear. Ultimately, I’m not sure he’ll ever really be worth the money Dallas is giving him, but considering the embarrassing meme potential of that handcuff-contract picture, the Mavericks will probably be able to live with the outcome.