Who Should Represent OKC Thunder in New 3-on-3, ‘Big3’ League?

One of the greatest modern Sports ideas is the new 3-on-3, Big3 League brought to you by NWA’s own, Ice Cube. Retired NBA stars populate the 3 man teams for League play in various cities across the USA.

What Makes a Good 3 on 3 Team?

Nearly every basketball fan has played some form of 3-on-3 in their lifetime. Similarly, every NBA player started as a kid with an old ball, in a dusty gym or gravel driveway playing 3-on-3. Over time these players were systematically shaped into team players but never forgetting the lessons learned in 3-on-3.

What makes a good 3-on-3 team are many of the same attributes that make a good team in general. However, there are a handful of skills that become much more important in a 3-on-3 setting. It can be argued that the movement of NBA stars coming together to make ‘Super Teams’ goes back to the experience of 3-on-3 basketball.

Want your voice heard? Join the Thunderous Intentions team!

Player Chemistry

First and foremost, with only three players playing together each player must be able to co-exist. A “ball-hog” will alter an NBA offense but in 3-on-3 it is impossible to win with a ball hog. Russell Westbrook has been accused of this many times but only by those who don’t watch him play.

Defensively, double teams will only cause the ball hogger to shoot horrible shots. The resulting effect on the other two players is anger and frustration. When teammates aren’t getting along things like rebounding, help defense and screens suffer or are non-existent. Skill will always be required in basketball but without chemistry, there is no winning.

Overall Game

In a 3-on-3 match-up, it is very difficult to hide a player’s shortcomings. Andre Roberson can’t shoot but in the NBA he can get by because of defense. The quintessential 3-on-3 player doesn’t have to be hidden because he does numerous things well. Ball handling, shooting, individual defense, and speed come in a singular package for the best 3-on-3 players.

If the opponent knows one guy can’t shoot, it results in a double team on one of the other players. The NBA has a Defensive 3-second rule to keep defenders at home, but in 3-on-3, every player has to have an overall game.

Must Read: Five Shooters the Thunder Should Target

Rim Protection

Supposing the 3-on-3 team has chemistry and overall skill, there is only one other attribute needed: Rim Protection. While Steven Adams doesn’t fit the bill for overall skill, his rim protecting ability would make him an interesting 3-on-3 choice.

3-on-3 requires either beating your man to the rim or a ‘Pick and Roll’ setup to move toward the basket. Either way, when the opponent gets free, someone must be there to stop easy layups and dunks. This is one attribute often overlooked when forming a 3-on-3 team. Yet, teams who have a rim protector always take home bragging rights.

Anyone with any basketball credibility would take Russell Westbrook on their 3-on-3 team. Beyond him, who else in the Thunder family tree should join him?

The Thunder 3

The Big3 League will include players over 30 who are out of the NBA and who still have the skill to play. Hypothetically, if a 3-on-3 team were to be made from the current OKC Thunder roster, who would join Westbrook?

With this team, finding two other players that have the overall skill, chemistry and rim protection needed may be difficult. Luckily, Westbrook is an excellent teammate and chemistry doesn’t appear to be an issue so far this year. Furthermore, the team seems to be smart. While they aren’t the best shooting team in the league, they at least excel at taking good shots. So, who are the Thunder 3?

Related Story: The new Big Three in OKC – Shall We Dance?

Russell Westbrook:

Captain Obvious makes the first pick and chooses, Mr Triple Double himself. Not much can be said about Russ this year that hasn’t already been said. Incredible stats, drive and heart combined with world-class athleticism has made him a must watch on an otherwise bland team.

Westbrook makes his teammates better, has extreme overall skill and wouldn’t need a ‘Pick and Roll’ to get open or to the rim. In fact, it doesn’t matter if he is open or not; he’s going to shoot. This is precisely why Enes Kanter would be the next choice for the Thunder 3.

Enes Kanter:

Enes Kanter makes this 3-on-3 team for a few reasons. First, he doesn’t need the ball to make an impact. With Westbrook on the team, there will be plenty of opportunities for Kanter to clean up missed shots and difficult layups. Secondly, he is always ready to catch the ball.

In the open floor, the Big Turkey will dive straight to the rim and it takes a mountain to stop him.

Other 3-on-3 teams will flash double teams to Westbrook and his teammates must be ready to catch and shoot or dunk. Finally, Kanter can handle the ball better than the other team realizes. In the open floor, the Big Turkey will dive straight to the rim and it takes a mountain to stop him.

Forming the Thunder 3-on-3 team would not be complete without the addition of Victor Oladipo. His explosive athleticism and consistent scoring will complete the Thunder 3 of Westbrook, Kanter and Oladipo.

Victor Oladipo:

Thunder fans saw what this team would look like without Victor Oladipo in December and it wasn’t pretty. In a 3-on-3 format, the results would be very much the same. Oladipo may not be Westbrook, but if the opponent falls asleep he will make them pay.

With Westbrook pressing the defense to double him, kick out 3’s and backdoor drives will be plentiful for Oladipo. Kanter could work a ‘Pick and Roll’ with Oladipo, allowing Russ to slash off the ball. The team could even make Oladipo the primary ball handler and take away the other team’s best defender off of Westbrook.

RELATED CONTENT: Victor Oladipo’s injury has oddly helped out the Thunder

The trio of Westbrook, Kanter and Oladipo may only include one All-Star but they would still challenge most any 3-on-3 in the NBA.

The Big3 League will be a great chance to see players like Allen Iverson, Rashard Lewis and Mike Bibby again.

Even though no current Thunder player will be in that league the same three that make up the Thunder 3 could set the course for the rest of this NBA season.

If Kanter stays on the team, Billy Donovan needs to consider starting him alongside Steven Adams to create a demolition crew under the basket.

No matter what happens, Russell Westbrook needs help and Kanter and Oladipo are the best he’s got.

So now it’s your turn – visit the comment section and share your thoughts on my Thunder Big3 and share who yours would be.

This article originally appeared on