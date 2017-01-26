Who made the 2017 NBA Western Conference All-Star team?

The NBA All-Star reserves were announced, rounding out the full All-Star rosters. Here’s who will be playing for the Western Conference.

The biggest shock with the All-Star starters in the Western Conference was Russell Westbrook — currently averaging a triple-double — being passed over in favor of Stephen Curry. While Westbrook might not have the honor of starting the game, he was among the reserves chosen to fill out the West’s All-Star roster.

Guard: Stephen Curry – Golden State Warriors

Guard: James Harden – Houston Rockets

Frontcourt: Kawhi Leonard – San Antonio Spurs

Frontcourt: Kevin Durant – Golden State Warriors

Frontcourt: Anthony Davis – New Orleans Pelicans

Reserve: Russell Westbrook – Oklahoma City Thunder

Reserve: Klay Thompson – Golden State Warriors

Reserve: Gordon Hayward – Utah Jazz

Reserve: Draymond Green – Golden State Warriors

Reserve: DeAndre Jordan – Los Angeles Clippers

Reserve: Marc Gasol – Memphis Grizzlies

Reserve: DeMarcus Cousins – Sacramento Kings

While the Eastern Conference roster is loaded with point guards and ball-handlers, the Western Conference is flush with size. Anthony Davis is not a traditional center but the West has three to choose from coming off the bench — Cousins, Gasol and Jordan. In addition, the added another big in Green and two larger wings in Hayward and Thompson. The disparity in size between each conference is going to create some incredible mismatches as bully ball and small ball go head-to-head.

The most curious omission here is Chris Paul. One would have to assume he was left off because he’s currently recovering from surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb. However, there’s an outside chance that he would have been ready to play by All-Star weekend and his strong season probably merited inclusion if health had not been a factor. While that’s a bummer it does help set-up this enormous Western Conference roster, which should make for a fun game.

