Who is the Denver Nuggets’ MVP So Far?

Wilson Chandler has been the Denver Nuggets’ most consistent and versatile weapon so far this year.

The Denver Nuggets have had a myriad of talent that has produced this season. Despite injuries and inconsistent play, there has been some positives that have taken place this year.

From Jamal Murray shaking off a bad start to his rookie career to Gary Harris returning and lighting a flame underneath the Nuggets, there are several candidates for the Nuggets’ MVP at this point of the year.

However, the one player who is Denver’s MVP would have to be Wilson Chandler. The reason I am not going with Jokic or Harris is because Chandler has been the most consistent player all season. Jokic struggled mightily to begin the season and Harris was sidelined with an injury to start off the season. Yes, Chandler’s production has dipped a bit since being inserted into the starting rotation, but he is still a key asset to Denver’s success.

So far, Chandler is averaging his highest points per game total of his career at 16.2 and shooting an effective field goal percentage of about 50%. He is also averaging a high 11.2 rebounds per game on top of this which means he is averaging a double-double.

While his defensive production has declined a bit, he has still been effective on that end of the floor overall. Keep in mind he blocked the potential game-tying lay-up against the Timberwolves helping Denver to preserve a lead and secure a win. He is averaging 4.9 defensive rebounds per 36 minutes and is averaging 0.7 steals per game on top of that.

While some of you may question my decision to not make Jokic Denver’s MVP so far, let me remind you that Chandler was getting heavy Sixth Man of the Year consideration before Malone put him in the starting lineup. Plus, time will tell if he maintains this productivity as Jokic could very well become Denver’s best player at the end of the year.

Yes, Jokic had a great December, but let’s see if he keeps it up as the year progresses. So, keep in mind I am elaborating on which Denver player has been the best SO FAR.

I think it is fair to say though that Wilson Chandler has been the Nuggets’ MVP through the first half of this young NBA season.

