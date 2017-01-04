Who Denver Should Set Their Sights On In Free Agency This Summer

Their is one player that fans are sleeping on this summer who could be a valuable free agent for the Denver Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets will have a ton of cap space to play with this summer.

I know this is too premature to talk about free agency at this point of the year, however this is an interesting theory I’m about to propose.

Danilo Gallinari’s contract is up after this season making him a free agent this summer. This will leave an extra spot open at the small forward spot if he does leave. Despite the fact that he loves Denver, there is no guarantee he will stay since money does talk.

That is why the Nuggets should keep their eye on Utah Jazz small forward Gordon Hayward. Hayward is a budding All-Star and provides one aspect of the game that Gallinari does not provide. That one aspect is defense.

Let’s compare their statistics and see why Denver could benefit from pursuing and receiving Gordon Hayward.

Gallinari must step it up defensively.

We are not saying Gallinari is a bad player. He is a valuable offensive weapon for the Denver Nuggets. However, he has been very inconsistent this season.

Not to mention, he has looked disinterested in playing defense at times, a part of the game that Denver has struggled with most in this year. If you look at his defensive statistics, you will see what we mean.

Gallinari is averaging a measly 0.3 blocks per game to go along with 0.8 steals per game. His defensive rating is at 114 and his defensive win share is at 8.2 which is a far cry from his offensive win share total of 29.3. On top of all this, his defense box plus/minus is sitting at -1.7, which is something you do not want to see from a starting small forward and debatably your best player on the team.

When you compare these defensive stats to Gordon Hayward’s, it makes sense for Denver to pursue him in free agency in order to improve their atrocious defense at the very least.

Gordon Hayward has similar stats to Gallinari offensively. He blocks per game average is only 0.1 more than Gallinari’s as well. Unfortunately, when you take a look at the advanced defensive statistics, Hayward surpasses Gallo by a mile.

His defensive rating is much lower at 105 and has a defensive win share of 1.5. This is much lower than Gallinari’s, but considering there is only a 1.5 difference between his offensive and defensive win share compared to Gallo’s who’s win share difference is a massive 21.1, Hayward’s impact is more beneficial to his team in this category.

Hayward’s defensive box plus/minus is also at least at a positive number sitting at 0.4 which is more than Gallinari’s as you can tell. Another impressive defensive statistic to add on to Hayward’s impressive resume is that he possesses a steal percentage of 1.5% which is solid for a player who hasn’t been in the league as long as Gallo.

Don’t get me wrong, I love Gallinari as much as the next Denver fan, but if the opportunity presents itself, and Gallo leaves for another team, they must not pass up on Jazz small forward Gordon Hayward.

