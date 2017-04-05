Where Will The Washington Wizards Finish In The East?

The Washington Wizards were second in the Eastern Conference a couple weeks ago, but now they’re fourth. With a few games left, the Wizards attempt to turn things around.

The Washington Wizards were once a legitimate threat to dethrone the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot in the East. Now at 47-31, a 50-win regular season is possible, but the Wizards will need to win at least three of their final four games.

While the top two teams in Eastern Conference have 50 wins already, the Wizards have lost their last three of their last four games. They are tied with the Toronto Raptors for third in the East.

But, the Raptors own the tie-breaker after defeating the Wizards two out of three games during the regular season. The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers are tied for the top spot, while Washington trails each by 3.5 games.

They are 5-5 in their last 10 games, finishing the month of March at 11-7. They lost seven games combined in the months of January and February. If they finish fourth, their home-court advantage probably won’t last through the first round of the playoffs.

The Wizards are 30-10 at home, but 17-21 on the road.

Recovering From Their Road Slump

But the Washington Wizards have to finish the season strong after coming off a West Coast road trip where they posted a 1-3 record. After losing three games in a row, they’ve gotten out of their currently slump with a win over the Charlotte Hornets.

On the bright side, the Wizards only face opponents in the East with losing records to close out the regular season. However, they face the Miami Heat twice, a team they’ve already lost twice to this season.

Washington avenged their loss to the Charlotte Hornets, who they lost to 98-93 back on March 18. They beat the Hornets 118-111 to take the regular season series 3-1 on April 4.

They made a season-high 17 three pointers as a team and point guard John Wall recorded his career-high 50th double-double of the season.

The Wizards face the New York Knicks on April 6, the only team they haven’t lost to this season. Then they face the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat to close out the regular season.

The Heat are one team who have given the Wizards issues this season. Granted, they lost 114-111 to the Heat back on Nov. 19 as part of their slow 3-9 start. But since then, things have changed for Washington, namely their bench play.

The Washington Wizards are still adjusting to new pieces on the bench. Center Ian Mahinmi is healthy and playing well. Forward Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 13.5 points and 3.1 rebounds off the bench.

Forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and a steal in the Wizards last five games. Point guard Brandon Jennings and center Jason Smith have been key contributors as well.

Carrying Momentum Into The Playoffs

Currently, the Washington Wizards would face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs with the fourth seed. The Bucks have been up and down of late but they went 14-4 in the month of the March.

The Wizards took the season series over the Bucks 3-1 during the regular season. With rising star Giannis Antetokounmpo on their roster, however, Milwaukee is not a team to be taken lightly.

The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, have lost nine of their last 11 games. They are the sixth seed in the East currently. If the Washington Wizards can overtake the Toronto Raptors, they’d set up a tough series with the Celtics in the second round.

While home-court advantage may not be a factor, familiarity could be.

The Wizards and Celtics split the season series 2-2 and there’s certainly bad blood between the teams. Back on their game on Jan. 24, Washington’s players donned all-black attire, signifying a “funeral” type game. They got a 123-108 victory in the game.

But Boston won their final meeting 110-102 on March 20.

While the team’s certainly have a history, a second-round matchup with the Celtics would be must-see television. Yes, the Celtics have Isaiah Thomas. but Washington has the depth and star power in John Wall and Bradley Beal to win in a playoff series.

Highlights from last time we played the Celtics ????#WizCeltics pic.twitter.com/HfLtAQb13A — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 20, 2017

Earning the No. 3 seed would also allow the Wizards to avoid the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers potentially until the Eastern Conference Finals as well. That’s if Cleveland finishes at the top in the East.

The Wizards lost the regular season series with the Cavaliers, only winning one game out of three. But it took overtime for the Cavaliers to pull out a victory on Feb. 6.

With just four games left in the regular season, the Washington Wizards don’t have time to relax. Their 47 wins are the most wins they’ve had in the regular season since going 54-28 in 1978-79 and the most since adopting the Wizards brand in 1997, surpassing the 46 from 2014-15.

They lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Atlanta Hawks that season. This season, the Wizards are in position to make a playoff run, they just need to finish strong.

