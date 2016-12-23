Where is the Defensive Emotion? The Pitfall to The Blazers Season So Far

The Blazers Seem to be Coasting, Not Showing Any Emotion

The Portland Trail Blazers got a blast from the past last night against Dallas: a Wesley Matthews defensive stand. The versatile two guard shut down Damian Lillard. Lillard tried his best to dance around him, but Matthews made it look all too easy. He was on Lillard like glue, not letting our star get more than a foot away before forcing a desperate three.

God I miss Matthews. Not only would he be the defensive rock that our team desperately needs right now, but the ex-Blazer showed Portland what might be the biggest hole in our team: Heart.

Lillard’s publicized quote about needing “some (expletive) heart out there” wasn’t more evident than last night. Matthews plays with a chip on his shoulder and his heart on his sleeve. Both aspects of his game have been noticeably absent from the Blazers this season.

Think about it, when was the last time a Blazer showed real emotion on the court? I’m not calling out our effort, as we definitely exude that every night. But the emotion of playing every game like it’s your last isn’t evident on this team. It’s almost as if we’re coasting; just trying to weather this storm of bad games.

Maybe it’s the dire knowledge of everyone playing for second in the West to the Warriors? Maybe it’s the fact that everyone got paid this off-season and there isn’t the financial incentive? Whatever it is, our emotional effort just isn’t there.

The Blazers Need to Set Defensive Expectations for Themselves

I don’t mean to question the effort of anyone, but there just hasn’t been any notable celebrations for great defense. Remember when Matthews would just shoot his arrow whenever he made a three (nothing too special)? But if he got a clutch steal or defensive stop, a triumphant yell usually followed.

The Blazers need to put some emotion into defense, not just try and scheme or play differently. Our offense is top ten and it will stay that way with the level of talent we have. For a team averaging triple digits in scoring, we can afford to have some players focus solely only on defense. I’d love for Evan Turner, Allen Crabbe, Al-Farouq Aminu and Ed Davis to make defense their only priority. I want to see the four of them work together for a steal, defensive stop or key block and then scream about it! In your face and emotional… It’s exactly what we need.

If the Blazers focused on stopping their opponents rather than outscoring them, then not only would the offense come more naturally, but the emotion this team is missing would be there. It could be the secret that turns this team around.

This article originally appeared on