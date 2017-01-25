Where Improvements Have to be Made: The Centers

The Philadelphia 76ers as a team have a lot of room to improve. Here’s how their centers can get better over the next few months.

The most talked about positions for the Philadelphia 76ers are center and point guard. The point guard has been discussed because of the lack of options that the Sixers have there, and center has been discussed because of the surplus of options the Sixers have there.

In fact, the team has too many options in Richaun Holmes, Joel Embiid, Nerlens Noel, and Jahlil Okafor. All are big men that have their own different skill sets, but have a lot of skill sets that do overlap with each other, and make it hard to keep them on the same roster efficiently. Because of that, the team needs to move a big man, and soon. The most likely candidates for removal are Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor, and most Sixers fans assume that the team will move one, but there are also benefits to moving both of them.

Whatever side you’re on as far as which player to keep around, it’s hard to deny that the logjam is a big issue for the Sixers that needs to be solved, and it’s also hard to deny that each player does have some areas that they could improve in.

The Sixers as a whole have some big areas to better themselves, but if each player works at their own shortcomings individually, the team will definitely be set up better to attack their flaws.

Here are the areas each center falls behind in, and one big area for improvement for each player.

Richaun Holmes

Richaun Holmes has realistically done just about everything he could have to this point. Anything the team has asked, he has done with excitement, and he really is the most content player of all centers not named Joel Embiid, despite not getting great minutes whatsoever.

Holmes also developed a lot of areas this season that he didn’t have down all that well in his rookie season, including shooting with more range as well as locking down on the defensive end.

Still, there’s one area he could really focus on developing, and that’s being consistent with his 3-point shooting.

This isn’t something that is 100 percent in the control of Holmes, but if he can grasp onto it at all and take a consistent amount of 3-point shots, he could be looked at as more of a threat by opposing teams and therefore be a piece that is more usable by the Sixers.

Holmes already has improved a lot on taking more 3-point shots — and sinking more of them as well — this season. So far this year, he has appeared in less than half of the games he appeared in last year, yet has taken just about half as many 3-pointers as in the 2016 season. Additionally, his shooting percentage from beyond the arc currently sits at 35.0 percent compared to his 18.2 percent from the year prior.

Looking at his attempts, however, they have gone down significantly as the year has gone on. In November he attempted 15 3-pointers, while attempting just 5 in December. Some might point to a diminished role, but his attempted 3-pointers per minute still show a decrease — he shot 0.07 3-pointers per minute played in November, and 0.04 in December.

While a shooting big man is not something that is common (yet) in the NBA, Holmes did show some potential from beyond the arc even before he came into the league at Bowling Green, where he went to school.

A big man that can shoot — as we’ve seen in Embiid so far this year — is quite effective, so for Holmes to take a step back in the volume of shots he’s attempting is tough. Hopefully he and the Sixers can work more shots in for him beyond the arc, once he is back on the floor for the Sixers. As of late, Holmes has been doing most of his work down with the Delaware 87ers.

Nerlens Noel

Nerlens Noel started the season with plenty of issues to fix, most notably his attitude towards the team and attitude towards wanting to be involved with the Sixers. His cries for wanting to be played more were certainly justified, but they only separated him and the team further, thus leading to even less minutes for him.

Since the beginning of the year, however, Noel has improved his attitude and now seems to be content with the minutes he’s receiving. He has seen an increase in his minutes ever since he and Embiid seemed to be gelling together better and better, and has been making decent use of them, playing with a high-level defense as usual.

Nerlens Noel should really focus on making his offense a bit better over the next few months.

Compared to previous seasons, Noel’s offense has not been too shabby this year. He’s really taken a step up in a lot of areas, something that is encouraging to see. His offensive rating is at 113 so far this year, which is very good compared to his first two years — he didn’t get above 100 in either of his prior two seasons.

Additionally, Noel is scoring the most points per 36 minutes in his career so far. He’s shooting a career high 57.1 percent from the field, and has notably increased his shooting percentage dramatically from between 3 and 10 feet, albeit on a small sample size.

So with all these improvements that Noel has made on the offensive side of the ball, why does he need to do better?

Well, it’s not really that we need to see him get much better per say — although that would be welcome — but it’s that we need to see him keep this up. Since Noel still has played less than 20 games so far this season, he hasn’t proved that anything he’s doing this season can be kept up with longevity.

Whether or not Noel has a future with the Sixers or another team in the NBA, he would be smart to play at a high level in as many areas as possible because he is in a contract season, and is certainly looking for as much of a pay raise as he can get.

Jahlil Okafor

Jahlil Okafor’s improvements that needed to be made were obvious since before he even came into the league. The fact that we’re still talking about some of them at length this far into his NBA career is a bit alarming.

Okafor did solve his free-throw shooting before coming to the NBA, but his defense continues to be an issue. His defensive rating is 107, and he’s averaging less than 2 blocks and 1 steal per 36 minutes this season.

Above all, Embiid seems to struggle in the effort category on the defensive end, often looking bored and lackadaisical. While that would be fine if he was putting the numbers up on the defensive end, his ugly defense also comes along with him not putting much up statistically.

Okafor has not been provided many minutes as of late, and that has been inhibiting from really improving in this area. Still, even when he was getting consistent minutes early in the season, he failed to show that he improved from year to year.

Perhaps once Noel is gone — if the Sixers do try to trade him instead of Okafor — the team can work with Okafor and turn him into a decent rim protecter, but for now, he’s been bad on defense, and really needs to turn that around to be looked at as an even halfway effective big man in today’s evolving NBA.

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid has exceeded all expectations, that much we do know. Still, he hasn’t been perfect, and could improve in some areas. One of the biggest areas we could see him improve in is his passing ability.

While Embiid didn’t come into the NBA boasting any sort of ball movement credibility, he also didn’t have a 3-point shot when he was drafted, and was able to develop that with relative ease, so the sky is the limit for Embiid.

The appeal to adding a passing ability to Embiid’s game is that it provides him and the Sixers with an additional layer to his game. Right now, Embiid is an incredibly troubling player to guard because he works dominantly in the post, but can also hit shots on offense from long range. His decent ball handling ability is another layer that makes him difficult to guard and difficult to match up with.

Adding a passing ability makes all of that even worse for opposing teams. A lot of times when Embiid gets the ball in his hands the play ends with him. If he does pass the ball, the play often resets, thus rendering the need to predict his passes a non-issue for teams as they can focus on the Sixers’ next move.

But if plays could move through Embiid, the team could be very dangerous on the ball movement front. Especially with Ben Simmons coming back soon, the team has the potential to be very pass-happy, which will hopefully lead to the team always taking the best available shot.

