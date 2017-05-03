When is the 2017 NBA draft?

The 2017 NBA draft takes place Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

As usual, 60 players will be drafted across two rounds as another generation of NBA prospects filters into the league. Both rounds will take place on Thursday.

Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball and Josh Jackson are among the names expected to go high in this year’s draft. The draft lottery takes place May 16 in New York, which will determine the order of the first 14 selections. As it stands, the Celtics have the best odds of winning the top pick.

ESPN will televise the events live.

