What we want from the Memphis Grizzlies and NBA for Christmas

The Christmas season is upon us and we want a lot when it comes to the Memphis Grizzlies and the NBA–check out exactly what we want basketball Santa to deliver in this week’s Into the Bears’ Den roundtable.

Starting off, Parker Fleming…

Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA)

From the Grizz, I’d like to see a healthy roster. Last year’s playoffs were rough to see. No Marc. No Mike. This year, though, there’s potential for so much. With Mike and Marc playing like All-Stars, they have two reliable scoring options. TA’s age hasn’t affected his defense. ZBo’s in the race for the Sixth Man Award. For the first time in years, the Memphis Grizzlies have youthful depth. Finally, waiting in the wings, Chandler Parsons should be coming back from injury, unlocking many possibilities with his outside shooting and scoring ability. Please, Santa, don’t let health derail this team’s potential.

From the NBA, I’d like to see any Finals matchup EXCEPT Warriors vs. Cavs.

Aside from the Warriors and Cavs, there’s much parity in this year’s NBA. The West is only seven teams deep. The East’s 3-12 seeds are separated by three games. Teams on rising (Utah and Milwaukee), and once-consistent playoff teams are collapsing (Atlanta and Dallas). Let’s see something different in this year’s Finals. How about a coaching duel between Brad Stevens and Popavich? Or DeRozan vs. Harden? Or, the Memphis Grizzlies in the Finals. That’d be nice.

Taylor Buckley (@sctaylor94)

This Christmas, I’m not asking for much, all I want for the NBA and the Grizzlies, is healthy knees. That’s the only thing I want, we can forget about J.R. Smith’s broken thumb and Dirk’s achilles, their injuries don’t affect their respective teams that much. Cleveland, without J.R., is still going to have a cake walk to the Finals. The Dallas Mavericks would still be a bottom feeding team even if Dirk could suit up.

Meanwhile, Memphis still has yet to reach their potential, despite beating the Cavs, and blowing out the Warriors. The Grizzlies are still waiting to get Chadler Parsons healthy, and even with Parsons expected to return on the 21st, they need him to stay healthy. Once Parsons get back, the sky is the limit for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jakob Eliason (@jakobeliason)

The Memphis Grizzlies would give the entire city of Memphis (and me) their most memorable Grizzmas present yet with a win over the Houston Rockets Friday night. James Harden is playing at an elite level, but is he *too* elite for the Grizz defense?

Yeah, that same defense that has held both of last year’s Finals teams to their lowest point totals of the season.

At this point in the Grizzlies season, looking further ahead than one game at a time has more negative effects than positive. They’ve gotten through the injury-ridden stretch. They’ve beat four of the top teams in the league (Clippers, Blazers, Cavs, Warriors). Following losses to the Jazz, Kings and Celtics, a victory over the Rockets is the only thing on my Grizzmas list.

Is Grizzlies Santa the same Santa as NBA Santa? Ponder that.

Anyway, my letter to NBA Santa isn’t as easy. I’ve been a *decent* boy this year, though, so I have no reason to believe my wish request won’t be granted.

I want to witness LeBron James effortlessly lead his now short-handed Cavaliers to another title. Cleveland has already been questioned for lack of depth; losing J.R. Smith (thumb) and Chris Anderson (knee) doesn’t help their case. It’s quite obvious that the weight of the Cavs will fall onto the shoulders of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

Santa never disappointed me before. I hope he doesn’t start now.

Ryan Schmitz (@XC_Gang_Schmitz)

I want the Memphis Grizzlies to win a trade. The team is doing so well despite injuries and some struggles from the young players, but I don’t think they have enough to win it all right now. A big or small trade that the Grizzlies win could be much needed to put them at the next level. It could keep the energy going and give another player for Coach Fizdale to mess around with. A Brandon Knight or Will Barton would be fun on this team. Knight can be such a streaky player, but the Grizzlies wouldn’t need to play him as much as the Nuggets do. I just want something that continues to add to a fun season and keep hopes high. Does a fresh, new player plus a healthy Parsons equal a Championship? I don’t know, but Santa does do magical things.

As for the NBA, I want two new teams in the finals. I love LeBron James and watching him silence the haters when he wins. I love watching the Warriors-Cavs matchups and how intense they get. I would love to see the stacked Warriors take on The King. What I would want most although is new blood in the Finals. I would even prefer teams who we aren’t suspecting of getting there. I’m a big fan of underdogs and awesome story lines. Imagine Russ carrying the Thunder to the finals from a low seed to take on the Porzingod led Knicks. What about a Giannis led Bucks team vs our own Grizzlies. I would even settle for a Spurs-Raptors matchup.

