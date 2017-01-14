What Sullinger’s return will mean for Raptors

Jared Sullinger has been cleared for practice with his Raptors mates. When he’s fully healthy, what impact might he have?

There hasn’t been much doubt about the Toronto Raptors’ biggest roster problem. The power forward has been a wasteland for so long, it’s hard to remember any good times. Jared Sullinger was signed over the summer to step into the vacuum, but karma was against us once more. He needed surgery on his left foot, and hasn’t played a single minute in the regular season.

Sullinger is due back sometime this month, although recovery from foot problems can be frustratingly slow and fraught with setbacks. We’re due for a spot of decent luck, so let’s consider what the roster looks like when he’s ready.

Presumably Jared becomes the starting 4-man, although almost certainly on a time limit. He might get to 20 minutes a game by mid-February, which is the All-Star break. Patrick Patterson will grab most of the PT available when Jared sits (assuming 2-Pat’s wonky knee doesn’t put him out of commission).

Until Sullinger’s time constraint is lifted, we should expect perhaps 8 each of points and rebounds. His presence will have ramifications on others beyond those modest numbers.

Roster ripples

You may well ask: where does that leave Pascal Siakam? He’s regressed from being a starter to the recipient of multiple DNP-CDs. I think his future is on the perimeter, as a small forward. He has considerable potential as an active defender against big, high-scoring SFs like the Pacers’ Paul George or the Warriors’ Kevin Durant. Pascal hasn’t the body type to become a beefy PF, nor does he have the tendency. He likes to run, not bang under the hoop.

Pascal is quick enough to disrupt an opponent trying to utilize a “stretch-4” or even a -5. In the positionless world of today’s and tomorrow’s NBA, he’s capable of moving back to the 4-spot to get in the face of the Cavaliers’ Channing Frye or the Rockets’ Ryan Anderson.

Sullinger has shown skill as a long passer after grabbing a defensive board. I look forward to seeing him hook up with Pascal for some easy buckets on the fast break.

Where’s Bebe?

Lucas Nogueira has been the emergency PF recently. While he’s been more than respectable, I’d be happier if he continued in his natural role as the paint-protecting backup center. Bebe’s shot-blocking exploits have nudged him into the league’s top ten with 1.84 BPG.

The Raptors don’t have an MVP candidate on the roster (sorry, DeMar, you’ve been terrific, but James Harden and Russell Westbrook have sucked all the oxygen out of that room). However, when Sullinger returns, the Raptors should enjoy team depth matched by very few.

I hope coach Dwane Casey tries various combinations such as I’ve proposed above, and doesn’t limit himself to conventional fivesomes. He may discover sufficient flexibility to give even 10-deep squads like the Cavaliers an interesting run.

