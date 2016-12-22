What’s Happened To The Portland Trail Blazers?

The Portland Trail Blazers were looking to take the next step this season after a busy summer period. However, things have so far not gone to plan.

Saturday’s 135-90 annihilation at the hands of the Golden State Warriors represented the Portland Trail Blazers’ sixth loss in their past seven games.

Following the game, point guard Damian Lillard expressed his frustration in calling out his Blazer teammates. Among his comments:

“This isn’t about what the coaches are doing, this is on us. We have to take responsibility for what’s going on. This s— is ridiculous. We’ve got the talent; we’ve just got to put it together consistently.”

In regard to the teams offense, Lillard is more than correct in saying that they have talent. Like the previous three seasons in Portland, the Blazers rank among the league leaders in points per game. This year they are ranked sixth with an average of 109.4 points per game (PPG).

This is actually an increase from last season’s 105.1 PPG. The difference is that the Blazers finished with a 44-38 record. Following the loss to the Warriors, Portland is now 13-18 and hanging onto the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference playoff race.

So while their offense isn’t to be faulted for their poor recent showings, their defense is another matter altogether. The Blazers currently rank last in the league in defensive rating, giving up 110.7points per 100 possessions.

This is a significant change from last season when they were ranked 20th in the league, giving up 105.6 per game.

In just 31 games this season, the Trail Blazers have given up at least 126 points on seven occasions. They are 0-7 in these games.

Further, three of these games have seen the opposition score 130 points or more. Conversely, the Blazers gave up 126 points on five occasions all of last season.

Offensive Potency

As previously stated, offence is certainly not the issue with Blazers recent woes. In fact, their top four scorers this season have all increased their production from last season

Damian Lillard

This season: 27.4 PPG, 45.7 field goal percentage (FG%),

Last season: 25.1 PPG, 41.9 FG%

C.J. McCollum

This season: 22.2 PPG, 47.8 FG%, 43.8 three-point percentage (3P%)

Last season: 20.8 PPG, 44.8 FG%, 41.7 3P%

Maurice Harkless

This season: 12.4 PPG, 48.7 FG%

Last season: 6.4 PPG, 47.4 FG%

Mason Plumlee

This season: 11.0 PPG, 56.0 FG%

Last season: 9.1 PPG, 51.6 FG%

With this quartet all being 26 years of age or younger, the potential for further improvement is very exciting. Harkless is still just 23 and has started every game he has played this season after starting a combined 18 games over the past two seasons.

Also, if the Blazers were higher in the standings, McCollum would likely come under serious consideration to join Lillard as the teams resident All-Stars. This is his second consecutive season of scoring more than 20 PPG and he is now among the most consistent scorers in the league.

As a team, the Trail Blazers are ranked 11th in the league field goal percentage (45.7 percent), ninth in three-point percentage (35.9 percent) and sixth in free-throw percentage (79.1 percent). Therefore, their efficiency on the offensive end is among the best in the league.

The problem, of course, lies at the other end of the floor.

Free Agent Additions

The Trail Blazers entered last summer’s free-agency period aiming to upgrade their roster after reaching the postseason for the third successive season. However after posting 54 and 51 wins in the previous couple of seasons, the Blazers win total for last season dipped to 44.

General manager Neil Olshey saw the free-agency period, combined with a soaring salary cap, as an avenue to push the team to the next level. To this point, however, these signings have not come to fruition.

Evan Turner

A former No. 2 overall pick, Turner was signed to a four-year, $70 million contract. A versatile wing who can and handle the ball and defend multiple positions , Turner was seen as an ideal compliment to the scoring exploits of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

He could come off the bench, as he did the previous season in Boston, and offer tremendous versatility to a team already filled with offensive potency. Currently, Turner is contributing 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 24.9 minutes per game.

These are solid, but not spectacular, numbers. However, some of the advanced stats paint a far bleaker picture.

Turner is currently ranked 438th in the league in plus/minus. For the season, Turner is an overall minus-184 while on the court. This is an alarming number. Further, he is currently ranked 388th in the league for net rating.

Net rating for an individual player is defined as the team’s point differential per 100 possessions while he is on court. Turner’s net rating is currently minus-11.3.

Regardless of age or experience, every player coming to a new team is going to have a transition stage of adapting to their new environment. And Turner is no different. However, his production is going to need to improve quickly in order to help the Blazers move up the standings.

Festus Ezeli

Coming off back-to-back Finals appearances with the Golden State Warriors, Ezeli was seen to be a key element on the defensive end for the offensively minded Trail Blazers. But ongoing knee problems continue to delay his official debut with the Blazers and a decision has yet to be made whether he will undergo season-ending surgery on his ailing left knee.

Although this is far from ideal, the Blazers are only invested in Ezeli until the end of the 2017/18 season. Therefore, if things don’t pan out as hoped, they are not tied to him for years to come.

Allen Crabbe

Unlike the previous two signings, Crabbe was already a member of the Trail Blazers prior to this season. The price to keep him in Portland, however, was substantial. The Blazers decided to match the four-year, $75 million offer sheet made to Crabbe by the Brooklyn Nets.

Combined with the Turner signing, this represented $145 million invested into two players who are not significant difference makers. And like Turner, Crabbe has been a negative for the team while on the court.

For the season, Crabbe is an overall minus -114 while on the court, ranking him 388th in the league for plus/minus contributions.

Notably, both Turner and Crabbe have started just one game each for the season. Whether the Blazers had this in mind when they signed both of them is uncertain. Currently, the Blazers starting forwards are Al-Farouq Aminu and Maurice Harkless.

Both are making approximately half the salary of that of Turner and Crabbe, but have been far more valuable on court.

While of course starting the game isn’t everything, the contributions of Turner and Crabbe have been far from ideal for a franchise trying to take the next step in their development.

The Road Ahead

While it is only 31 games into the regular season, a record of 13-18 was definitely not on the cards for the Portland front office. Or their fans, for that matter. General manager Neil Olshey has done an exceptional job since arriving in 2012.

Installing Terry Stotts as the head coach was his first major move in the role. With Stotts bring with him an offensive mindset, Olshey then set about the best ways possible to bring in players that suit Stotts’ style.

Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum were drafted from smaller schools and are now the highest-paid players on the team. Lillard is now a multiple time All-Star. The acquisition of Maurice Harkless from the Orlando Magic was a shrewd move that cost the Blazers virtually nothing.

The greatest challenge was in the summer of 2015, when four of the Trail Blazers’ starting five left the team either via free agency or trade. All star forward LaMarcus Aldridge, guard Wesley Matthews, forward Nicolas Batum and center Robin Lopez all exited the Moda Center.

Once Aldridge signaled his intentions to sign with the San Antonio Spurs, this had a ripple effect on the other players on the roster. It also had an effect on their win/loss record, with the Blazers dropping from 51 to 44 wins.

Having said that, the Blazers managed to reach the second round of the playoffs, albeit due to defeating a heavily depleted Los Angeles Clippers team. So with the league’s salary cap exploding last summer, the time was right for an injection of new talent.

Of course so far, things haven’t turned out as planned. That’s not to say that these contracts are unsalvageable and that the Blazers will be hamstrung for years on end. Olshey and his team have demonstrated a great eye for talent, and the ability to adapt in adversity like two summers ago.

But with the team just hanging onto the eighth seed, the Blazers will be well aware that they will need to turn things around quick smart. And if their defense doesn’t show at least some notable improvement, expect Olshey and his team to potentially make some wholesale changes.

