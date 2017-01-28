What latest Carmelo Anthony rumors could mean for Blake Griffin

Given the latest Carmelo Anthony rumors, it’s time to look at some of the potential aftermath.

Carmelo Anthony to the Clippers would be the result of trading Blake Griffin to the Thunder in a three-way trade.

The NBA trade deadline is coming soon in February.

Usually, there is plenty of action that goes on throughout this month. From rumors going around it seems like there will be multiple big trades during the deadline.

Lastly let me remind you we haven’t even had the All-Star game which may benefit some players and their wishes.

Carmelo Anthony has mentioned he would love to stay with New York, but if they want him gone he would be willing to opt out of his contract and sign with another team if they don’t trade him.

Also, the Knicks still can trade him which seems like a great possibility since both parties want to be content.Here are three scenarios that could happen as a result of Carmelo Anthony leaving the Knicks by way of trade or opting out.

Here’s the result of the three-way trade that could work out.

Blake Griffin lands in Oklahoma City

Blake Griffin played his college ball at OU and his hometown is Oklahoma City. He would be a starter fitting in immediately.

Griffin is arguably just as high flying, energetic, and powerful as Russell Westbrook.

These two along with the rest of the starters would make a contending team.

This trade could launch OKC up the standings and help give them a playoff push.

They need someone who can not only play defense, but is able to shoot consistent mid-range jump shots, and is a playmaker.

This then means roster moves would have to be made as Griffin would replace Sabonis as a starter. That means Sabonis would come off the bench leaving a couple of reserves to be traded. Continue to find out which two OKC reserves will be trade and where to…

Alex Abrines and Joffrey Lauvergne head to New York

These two are young rising stars who could help out the Knicks especially if Carmelo departs. New York has plenty of bigs and they need some guards who are young as well.

These two are developing players. Abrines is a young player continuously learning, who can challenge Rose and Jennings at the point guard role.

Lauvergne on the other hand is young, yet is talented, is quick on his feet, and hustles everywhere on the court.

Additionally, he is versatile and has played for the Grizzlies and Nuggets.

He would be able to ease the departure of Anthony by starting in that position.

Joffrey can shoot from downtown, create stops, and is a team player who is good at making plays for his teammates.

Guillermo Hernangomez would play alongside Abrines off the bench helping keep the Knicks bench play consistent.

Lastly, here is a random fact many international players have played on the Knicks and have had success.

These three will have success because the organization has a foundation its built on. So how do the Knicks make room, they send one of their stars to the final team in this three team trade.

Carmelo Anthony lands in Los Angeles

New York needs room to accept these two players from the Thunder.

Therefore, Anthony heads to LA since Griffin went to OKC, while Abrines and Lauvergne were dealt to the Knicks replacing Anthony.

Carmelo Anthony has been open about his contract and time with the Knicks. He’d prefer to stay, but if the organization wants him gone he will leave.

He does have a no- trade clause which he can opt out of and sign anywhere by the trade deadline if he is not traded.

Anthony is not as high flying as he once was, but he has a high basketball IQ and savvy play-making abilities.

He will be able to help with the pace of the game LA wants to play and improve teammates around him. Also he would help improve their game and defensively he still he has it and what a better way to have a chance for a ring than head to LA.

Closing Thoughts

Carmelo Anthony being dealt to the Clippers the will send the Thunder Blake Griffin.

Los Angeles wouldn’t have to give any other players up to the Thunder. Instead the Knicks would receive 2 Thunder players in Abrines and Lauvergne in exchange for Griffin going to the Thunder by way of Anthony landing in Los Angeles.

Most would say this trifecta of trades would diminish each teams competition.

I disagree and say it would actually improve each teams competitive level and help push each team closer to the playoffs.

