Westchester Knicks Facing A Tough Divisional Match-Up

The Westchester Knicks have struggled against the Delaware 87ers this season. How can the Knicks pick up a win in their final meeting?

The race for first place in NBA D-League Atlantic Division has been close for the past couple of weeks. The season is almost at the halfway point and the top three teams are separated by three games.

The Westchester Knicks were at the top of the division early on, but fell into a recent losing skid after going through a tough part of their schedule.

While the Maine Red Claws are on a two-game losing streak, they won six of seven before their recent losing streak. Maine currently sits at the top of the Atlantic Division.

The Delaware 87ers, the No. 2 team in the division, have put together a recent stretch of victories, which includes winning seven of their last nine games in the division. The 87ers have had much success against the Knicks this season.

Of their three meetings this season, Delaware has won all three.

In their first match-up on opening night, two of the Knicks’ top players were in foul trouble. While Westchester dealt with that, its defense was an issue. Four of the fives starters for Delaware scored in double figures.

The Knicks couldn’t find an answer for Dionte Christmas. Christmas recored a game-high 27 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc. He dished out six assists, as well.

If the Knicks want to pick up a victory over the 87ers, the team will need their defense to step up. In their previous three meetings, the Dub Knicks gave up 114.0 points per game.

In the first game of the season, the Knicks didn’t have much help along the interior. Anthony Kent, who was supposed to provide help in that area, was deactivated two days prior to the season opener.

With not much help down low, the Sevens capitalized on that. Delaware totaled 52 points in the paint compared to Westchester’s 36 points.

In their third meeting, things looked worse in that area. The 87ers exploited the Knicks and did most of their damage in the paint. On back-to-back possessions on Jan. 7, Richaun Holmes went through the lane with ease and hammered down two powerful dunks.

In that game, the Sevens scored 74 points in the paint.

Westchester will need to contain Shawn Long in their final meeting. With Delaware possessing so many talented scorers, Long has been one of those players who has had much success against Westchester.

He recorded back-to-back double-doubles in their final two matchups. On Dec. 8, Long totaled 25 points and 13 rebounds off the bench and finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in their most recent game.

Two of those games were settled by double digits. Westchester’s closest opportunity against Delaware was in December, but Cat Barber was on fire that night. He scored 10 of his 18 points in the final one minute and 50 seconds of the game.

That included two huge clutch threes that were crucial in the 87ers’ victory that night.

Heading into Saturday’s battle, Keith Wright believes the team is tough to guard when everyone gets the ball.

“The game plan is to play our game. Think we let the team shoot too many free throws tonight [against Fort Wayne], so keep teams off the free throw line,” Wright said after Westchester’s loss to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. “That’s going to be the main focus. And defensively, locking in, being one [and] being on a string. Offensively, we’re tough to guard when every body gets the ball.”

In the past couple of games, the Knicks were able to get an all-around contribution on the offensive end. In their win against Maine, seven Knicks scored in double figures.

The following game against Fort Wayne, six players scored in double figures.

As of Jan. 14, the Westchester Knicks (11-11) are three games behind the division-leading Maine Red Claws. While they had a tough couple of weeks, the Knicks will need to get back on the winning track against the Delaware 87ers.

If the Knicks can pull off a win against their division foe, it will make the division more exciting as the season goes on.

This article originally appeared on