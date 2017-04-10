Westbrook breaks Robertson’s record for triple-doubles

DENVER, CO - APRIL 9: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder goes to the basket against the Denver Nuggets on April 9, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has broken Oscar Robertson’s NBA record with his 42nd triple-double of the season.

Westbrook had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists by halftime at Denver on Sunday. He got his 10th assist with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter.

Westbrook fed Semaj Christon in the right corner for a 3-pointer that pulled Oklahoma City to 101-91 and gave Westbrook his record.

Robertson’s record of 41 triple-doubles had stood since the 1961-62 season.

With averages of a league-leading 31.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists, Westbrook will finish the season as the first player since Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double for the season.

The Thunder have two more games left, at Minnesota and then at home against Denver, and coach Billy Donovan said before tip-off that it’ll be up to Westbrook whether he wants to sit one or both out in preparation for the NBA playoffs.

The Thunder will face the Houston Rockets, led by the league’s other MVP favorite, James Harden, in the first round.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton