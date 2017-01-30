We Talkin’ Bout Podcast Episode 23 — Embiid Snubbed, Chasson Randle Signed

George and Josh are back with the 23rd episode of We Talkin’ Bout Podcast, a Philadelphia 76ers podcast. They talk about the All-Star game and more.

George Kondoleon and Josh Wilson are back with a new episode of The Flat Top Podcast, a Philadelphia 76ers podcast. After a bit of a holiday break, the duo reunited to talk about all things Sixers, and oh how things have changed since they last talked.

The Sixers have all of a sudden become a really exciting team to watch, and are now a team that is gathering national attention, even kicking other teams out of their primetime slots on ESPN.

All is not perfect in the land, however, as rookie center Joel Embiid, who got a ton of popular votes in the All-Star voting period, was snubbed of a starting and reserve spot in this year’s NBA All-Star game. He was still selected to the Rising Stars Challenge.

George and Josh discussed the recent turnaround of the Sixers, how sustainable it is, and also talked about the snubbing. Aside from that, they talked about how important defense has been, and how Nerlens Noel has made his name known as the center the Sixers should move forward with, quickly kicking Jahlil Okafor‘s name out of the conversation.

In regards to the All-Star game, the pair talked about what Sixers players would hypothetically be best in different areas of the All-Star game.

Other recent news like the Chasson Randle signing was discussed.

