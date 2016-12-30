We Must get Nikola Jokic to the All-Star Game

Nikola Jokic deserves All-Star votes and it is up to us as Nuggets fans to help him get to the All-Star game.

Nikola Jokic has been the most impactful player for the Nuggets in the month of December. From his fancy passing to his ability to score efficiently, it is clear he deserves a spot in the All-Star game.

As a fan base, we Nuggets fans must make this happen. If you are not convinced, then take a quick look at his statistics.

His true shooting percentage is almost 64% this season and his player efficiency rating is being maintained at 22.5. Not to mention his defensive rebounds per 100 possessions is at 10.5. Need I go on? The man is basically averaging a double-double.

As far as why the Nuggets fan base needs to do their part, it is time to make our presence felt in the league again. If the Nuggets fans can successfully get Jokic to the All-Star game, then people will finally realize that Nuggets fans do still exist.

5 years ago, Pepsi Center was rocking with rabid fans making opponents dread playing in Denver. That isn’t the case anymore and won’t change until Denver returns to the post season.

Now whenever I tell someone I’m a Nuggets fan, they look at me wide eyed and shocked as if they have found out Bigfoot is real. If you are like me and live outside of Denver, then what better way to remind the NBA of some of the most passionate fans around by getting our Serbian big man to the All-Star game?

I am pleading with all Nuggets fans, please vote for the All-Star game and cast your vote for Nikola Jokic.

Not only because people don’t believe we Denver fans exist outside of Colorado, but because Jokic certainly deserves it.

