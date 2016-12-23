Watch Steph Curry lose his mouthguard, catch it, then dish a perfect pass to Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry didn’t have a monster scoring night, scoring just 15 points, but he still did plenty to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets handily on Thursday night, 117-101.

Curry finished with five steals and seven assists — one of which showed the seemingly inhuman coordination he possesses.

Just watch as he’s leading the break only to have his mouthguard randomly pop out. Curry never misses a beat, deftly catching it midair, then delivering the basketball to Kevin Durant for an easy basket all in one fluid motion.

Steph Curry loses his mouthguard, catches it, and then throws a dime to Kevin Durant. #DubNation https://t.co/JehY7vcdAx — #WeAreDubNation (@WeAreDubNation_) December 23, 2016

Durant, by the way, did have a big night, finishing with 26 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

As for Curry, his best basket of the night came in warmups when he had a sweet 360 dunk off of a lob/bounce to himself.

Never stop, Steph.