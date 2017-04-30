Watch Russell Westbrook show off his ‘Mr. Triple Double’ hat in a video clip

As Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook racked up the triple-doubles in the regular season, many wondered if that was all he cared about. Westbrook said his main objective was getting wins, but questions remained as the MVP debate focusing on himself and James Hardeen intensified.

Now that the Thunder’s season has come to an end – ironically by Harden’s Rockets – Westbrook has a lot of time on his hands while he waits for the MVP to be announced June 26. Becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double for a season makes him the favorite to take home the award, and it looks like Westbrook is relishing the distinction.

Westbrook posted a NSFW video of himself wearing a “Mr. Triple Double” hat while driving with a friend.

The votes for MVP were submitted before the playoffs started so this fashion statement won’t affect Westbrook’s chances for the award. But critics of the All-Star guard will point to this episode as another example of the volatile 28-year-old caring only about his own stats.