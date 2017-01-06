Watch Raptors player nonchalantly pull down his shorts in the middle of a game

Maybe Toronto Raptors center Lucas Nogueira was trying to distract Derrick Favors before the Utah Jazz forward took a free throw Thursday night. Or maybe he just forgot where he was for a second.

Either way, Nogueira for some reason pulled down his shorts in the third quarter of the Raptors’ 101-93 win as Favors tried to line up a free throw, which he did not convert.

Intentional distraction or not, it worked. 😂 https://t.co/7CkygLK9XH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 6, 2017

One thing’s for sure, Nogueira is not shy.