Watch LeBron make incredible behind-the-back pass while losing his balance vs. Warriors

LeBron James still finds ways to wow us after all these years.

In the first quarter Monday night against the Golden State Warriors, the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar dribbled around Kevin Durant while losing his balance. As James stuck his left hand out to regain his footing, he quickly picked up that same hand and whipped a behind-the-back pass to Kyle Korver, who was open in the corner.

Korver, the Cavs’ recently acquired sharpshooter, caught the pass, pumped faked for some reason then rose up for a three. Sadly, the shot didn’t fall but you couldn’t blame James for that.