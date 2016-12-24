LeBron James and Maverick Carter started SpringHill Entertainment to create “compelling stories for television, features, and digital,” and while we don’t yet know if “The Wall” will become exactly that, the game show that’s set to premier in January got itself a pretty cool promotional video courtesy of James himself.

Christmas is the season for giving. Ever seen $1.3 million in cash hand delivered to an amazing family? Merry Christmas everyone! #TheWallonNBC #StriveForGreatness #RWTW A video posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Dec 23, 2016 at 12:27pm PST

That’s not a small amount of money, especially in cash — which is probably why the armored car we see near the end really was necessary.