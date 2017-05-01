Watch Kyrie Irving throw an off-the-backboard pass to LeBron for an emphatic dunk

A seven-day layoff appears to be just what LeBron James needed as the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar looked re-energized early in Game 1 against the Raptors.

James swooped in to steal a pass from Kyle Lowry less than three minutes into Monday’s game, triggering a Cavs’ fastbreak. Kyrie Irving corralled the loose ball and pushed it up the floor but looked over his shoulder to see if James was trailing on the play.

As Irving took off he flipped a bounce pass off the backboard to James, who threw it down with his left hand, igniting the home crowd.

Kyrie OFF THE GLASS to LeBron! 😳🔨 #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/J5Gm6fNA0z — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 1, 2017

If you didn’t like that angle, the NBA provided a few more of the play.

Not to be outdone, Iman Shumpert also got into the act minutes after LeBron’s rim-rattling dunk. The Cavs guard came off a curl and threw it down on Serge Ibaka, who initially was going to try to block the attempt then pulled downs his arms.