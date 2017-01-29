Watch Kristaps Porzingis throw down a massive dunk on Dwight Howard

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks visited the Atlanta Hawks for their scheduled contest at Phillips Arena. In the third quarter, with New York leading by six points, Knicks phenom Kristaps Porzingis threw down a gargantuan dunk on Hawks center Dwight Howard:

Howard was assessed a flagrant 1 foul for his actions, and avoided becoming the first player of the NBA season to get ejected for getting absolutely posterized:

Air Latvia, cleared for takeoff!