Watch Kevin Love’s hilarious reaction after getting drilled in the face in warmups

Kevin Love was minding his own business Wednesday night before the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game at the Boston Celtics, working on his 3-point stroke in preparation for the much-anticipated matchup.

Little did the All-Star forward know that he was about to get a ball straight to the head, which was exactly what occurred seconds after he released his shot.

No one is safe in Cavs' warm-ups. pic.twitter.com/LGPkhLVXLx — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2017

Love’s reaction to the moment is priceless, and J.R. Smith coming to his rescue, performing CPR, completes the moment. Nothing like a little messing around before a big game.

Even fans had some fun with the sequence.