Watch Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant and others pay an emotional tribute to Paul Pierce

The Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Jazz on Sunday, and while that launched L.A. into a summer full of questions about the future makeup of the roster, one thing is certain: Paul Pierce’s illustrious 19-year NBA career has officially come to a close.

Pierce announced his retirement intentions before the season began, and after the future Hall-of-Famer averaged 3.2 points per game in just 25 regular season appearances, it’s safe to say that nothing happened this year that was worthy of changing his mind.

Shortly after Sunday’s Game 7 was in the books, The Players’ Tribune posted a tribute video featuring Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and others, and it got a little emotional near the end — especially for KG, who won the lone title of his career with Pierce and the Celtics back in 2008.