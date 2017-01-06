Watch Kawhi Leonard ‘steal’ the ball from teammate Pau Gasol and score

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard is so good on defense, sometimes he doesn’t know when to stop.

The reigning two-time Defensive Player of the Year has some of the quickest hands in the league, allowing him to pickpocket opposing players – and even a teammate every now and then.

Leonard did the latter Thursday night in the third quarter of the Spurs’ 127-99 win over the Denver Nuggets. As Spurs center Pau Gasol scanned the floor for an open teammate, Leonard came from behind Gasol and snatched the ball out of his hands.

Gasol, who appeared to be totally unaware of what Leonard was up to, flailed his arms as if he got fouled only to realize it was Leonard who picked his pocket. Leonard took the ball, dribbled once and scored to push the Spurs’ lead to 13 points.

Leonard finished with 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and officially no steals. But we all know that’s not entirely true.