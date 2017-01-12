Watch Joel Embiid celebrate with 76ers cheerleaders following last-second victory
Rob Perez
Following the Philadelphia 76ers’ dramatic, buzzer-beating victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, 76ers phenom Joel Embiid decided to celebrate in the most Joel Embiid way possible — shortly after embracing T.J. McConnell, his teammate who hit the game-winning shot:
Embiid cut up the rug with the team’s cheerleaders — dropping an array of moves:
Never change, Joel, you are perfect just the way you are.