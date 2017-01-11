Watch James Johnson dunk Stephen Curry into oblivion
Rob Perez
At the end of the first quarter between the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat on Tuesday night, the Warriors’ reigning MVP and star point guard Stephen Curry had the best seat in the house to witness a massive poster dunk by Heat forward James Johnson:
🗣 Look out, Steph! 😯https://t.co/GQGHNtWP5C
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2017
Iguodala’s facial expression says it all:
Injury update: Steph Curry (ego) returned to the game.