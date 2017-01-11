Watch James Johnson dunk Stephen Curry into oblivion

At the end of the first quarter between the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat on Tuesday night, the Warriors’ reigning MVP and star point guard Stephen Curry had the best seat in the house to witness a massive poster dunk by Heat forward James Johnson:

Iguodala’s facial expression says it all:

Injury update: Steph Curry (ego) returned to the game.

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

6

gallery: 5 games that prove how bad Stephen Curry has been vs. the Cavaliers

Getty Images | Getty Images