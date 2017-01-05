Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a game-winning buzzer-beater to sink the Knicks

On Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, the Milwaukee Bucks completed a dramatic comeback vs. the New York Knicks as their star shooting guard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, hit an an absurdly difficult step-back jump shot as time expired to secure the victory.

Antetokounmpo, known as “The Greek Freak”, finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. Two of the 27 points came as a result of him almost literally flying from half-court to the rim in one dribble.

Antetokounmpo isn’t just “an up-and-coming” superstar anymore, he’s here.