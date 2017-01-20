Watch Emmanuel Mudiay hilariously remind Gregg Popovich that he was ejected from game

On Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets visited the AT&T Center in San Antonio to play the Spurs. In the middle of the second quarter, Gregg Popovich became irate over what he believed to be a missed call by the referees.

Within seconds, Popovich exploded at the officials and was immediately ejected from the game — but not before Nuggets point guard Emmanuel Mudiay reminded him of it and instructed him where to go:

Mudiay with the assist to Pop 😂 pic.twitter.com/INpzEoQ0UM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 20, 2017

Mudiay proved you can assist in the NBA in more ways than one — but made it clear after the game that he meant no harm: