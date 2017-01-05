Watch Dwight Howard join the Orlando Magic crowd in booing him

Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard is known for making light of just about any situation — it’s a blessing and a curse, as some fans are attracted to his care-free nature, while others are infuriated with his (at times) lack of seriousness.

On Wednesday night, Howard returned to Orlando, where he spent the first eight seasons of his career only to leave during free agency when the Magic were legitimate title contenders. The Magic crowd, as they have since his original return in 2012, welcomed him with a chorus of boos.

On this night, however, Howard embraced them during a break in action in the second quarter and joined in on the fun:

If we’ve learned one thing about Dwight Howard throughout his years in the NBA, he’s always going to be Dwight Howard. Take that however you please, but, the Hawks won 111-92 so Howard is permitted to troll the opposing crowd — for tonight, at least.