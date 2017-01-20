On Thursday night, the New York Knicks played host to the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Early in the first quarter, Carmelo Anthony kicked off the Knicks’ nightly blooper reel with a shot attempt that was nothing short of catastrophic — an airball from point blank range, uncontested:

It’s OK, Melo got his groove back — scoring 16 straight points for the Knicks in the second quarter.

and ultimately finished with 25 points scored, the new New York Knicks franchise record for most points scored in one quarter.

Melo remains an elite NBA scorer (as long as he’s not shooting from five feet wide open).