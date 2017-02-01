Washington Wizards Trade Deadline Rumors 2017: Wizards Could Have Interest In Miami Heat’s Derrick Williams

Washington Wizards could have interest in Miami Heat forward Derrick Williams, who’s bounced around the league since being drafted in 2011.

The days of playing two big men at the same time are long gone. Really, the term “big men” isn’t even applicable in a traditional sense anymore.

Nowadays, big men have acquired guard-like skills. The emphasis on 3-point shooting has expedited the evolution of the game itself. Players that can’t shoot, defend and play in an up-tempo offense are left behind – literally and figuratively.

Derrick Williams was the prototypical modern forward coming out of Arizona in 2011.

Taken second overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Williams had all of the tools to become an elite player at the next level.

At 6-foot-8, Williams had the size to play the four, but more importantly, his ball handling and shooting touch made him a perfect fit for today’s game.

It’s been six years since he was drafted and Williams has bounced around the league, failing to find a permanent home in the league.

After three years in Minnesota, Williams played two seasons in Sacramento before one year in New York.

Now, Williams is a backup for the Miami Heat.

Williams has averaged 6 points on 39 percent shooting from the field this season. He’s made less than 21 percent of his attempts from deep.

Statistically, Williams is having the second worst season of his career, comparable only to 2013, when he put up 5 points per game on even more disappointing shooting percentages.

But eye-test wise, Williams has it all – the skills and physical traits to have legitimate success at the top level.

The instability coupled with bad team environments certainly haven’t helped his development as a player.

The Timberwolves and Kings have the longest playoff droughts in the entire NBA. He’s played for a handful of coaches too, making it that much more difficult for him to find a rhythm in his career.

Ironically, the Washington Wizards – a franchise known for its instability in the mid-2000s – have become a team offering second chances.

Trevor Ariza, Martell Webster, Ramon Sessions, Rasual Butler and Drew Gooden all extended their lives in Washington after experiencing career lows.

Williams could be next, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Washington is among the teams believed to have interest if Williams is released, according to a Williams associate. It’s also possible that he could be claimed or acquired via trade by a team that hasn’t reached the league-required cap floor: Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Denver, Utah, Phoenix or Minnesota.

Before Williams agreed to a deal with the Knicks last year, the Washington Wizards reportedly expressed interest in the forward.

Washington hoped that Andrew Nicholson would become their primary backup at the four spot, but the new addition hasn’t done enough to earn consistent minutes. Nicholson has been out of Scott Brooks‘ rotation since the season began.

Markieff Morris has been doing much of the heavy lifting and Brooks has been forced to use his creativity, often stunting Otto Porter‘s minutes so he could play him at the four.

Williams is an athletic stretch-four whose game meshes well with the Wizards’ bench. Trey Burke, Tomas Satoransky and Kelly Oubre all play fast-paced ball, which is something Williams could theoretically excel at doing.

Washington has 15 players under guaranteed contracts and the report suggested that the Wizards would only be interested if Williams was waived by the Heat. The Wizards would likely cut Marcus Thornton, Danuel House or Daniel Ochefu from their roster.

The trade deadline is just weeks away. Teams usually waive the players they shopped but couldn’t find a deal for. Williams might be on that list this year.

This article originally appeared on