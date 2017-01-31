Washington Wizards Three Takeaways: Wizards Knock Out New York Knicks For 15th Straight Win at Home

Washington Wizards didn’t have much trouble beating the depleted New York Knicks at home on Tuesday night, getting their 15th straight win at home.

Looking for their 15th straight win at home, the Washington Wizards were entering a trap game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

The Knicks are in turmoil as Carmelo Anthony‘s days in the Big Apple could be numbered. Washington won 11 of its last 12 games against the Knicks, creating a perfect storm for a monumentally disappointing loss for the Wizards.

New York was without both Derrick Rose (sprained ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness).

Despite a back-and-forth start, the Wizards managed to turn up the heat in the second half and put the Knicks away without much hassle, 117-101.

With this win, the Wizards are officially tied with the Hawks for the fourth spot in the East. Washington owns the tiebreaker.

Another slow start

Washington trailed the Knicks to start the game, but after Coach Scott Brooks called a timely break, John Wall returned with a nice spin move to the basket and a lob to Markieff Morris to cut down the Knicks’ lead and wake up the Wizards.

Wall had 6 assists in the first quarter and Otto Porter didn’t make a single shot at the half.

The Wizards were unable to protect the ball, turning it over 7 times in the second quarter.

Defensively, the Wizards just weren’t there in the first half.

They allowed Anthony to score 17 points in 17 minutes.

Luckily, the Washington Wizards have become well aware of their miscues defensively.

Before going into the locker room after the half, Bradley Beal told Chris Miller of CSN Mid-Atlantic that the Wizards have to start playing defense.

That’s exactly what they did later on.

Beal’s on fire

Speaking of Beal – the Washington Wizards’ shooting guard exploded to start the second half, starting the beginning of the end for the Knicks.

He was solid on both ends of the floor, playing aggressive and with a lot of confidence, as if he’s never been injured.

Beal was doing everything – diving for the ball, driving to the basket, fadeaway jumpers and looking to take threes.

Beal led the team in scoring for the 18th time this year. He was 12 for 18 from the field, with 28 points and 4 assists.

Another strong finish

Washington woke up after the half and thoroughly dominated the Knicks.

The Wizards protected the ball in the second half, and turned it over for the first time in the fourth quarter.

Morris had back-to-back buckets in the fourth, in addition to knocking down his second three ball of the night.

Keef, who has just been locked in this season, would end the game with a season-high 24 points and 10 rebounds.

All five Wizards’ starters had double digit points for the 17th time this season.

John Wall had 15 points and 10 assists.

Marcin Gortat, who has been consistent throughout this season, added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Gortat was perfect from the field, making all 7 of his shots.

Porter would have 10 points, but would spend the final quarter on the stationary bike working on his sore hip.

Kelly Oubre played quality minutes and had 14 points off the bench, playing like a true starter.

The second unit, as a whole, played well.

Tomas Satoransky would have a pretty layup in the fourth, which was just poetry in motion.

Washington’s defense was also impressive in the second half. Anthony didn’t score a point in the fourth quarter.

Closing hasn’t been a huge issue for the Washington Wizards this season. They couldn’t afford to lose to the Knicks and got the job done, despite a shaky start.

On Thursday, the Wizards will continue their homestand against the Los Angeles Lakers.

