Washington Wizards Three Takeaways: Wizards Keep Surging Against New Orleans Pelicans

Washington Wizards became one of the league’s hottest teams overnight and continued their January surge against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

At the beginning of the season, the Washington Wizards made a habit of allowing opposing teams to gain early leads, only to complete comebacks before the final buzzer.

But now – under Scott Brooks‘ guidance – the Wizards have started and finished games in the same manner.

On Sunday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Wizards began the first quarter with a 8-1 run. The ball was swinging from side to side and the Wizards’ offense clicked from the get-go.

Quickly, the Wizards’ lead ballooned to nearly 20.

In the third quarter, the Wizards’ offense inevitably came back down to Earth as the Pelicans found a rhythm. The shooting wasn’t sustainable, but the Wizards still found plenty of open looks.

Once the starters checked back in the game, Washington closed the deal, 107-94.

Wall is the best passer in the world

John Wall is third in the league in assists per game, averaging just over 10. Normally, he would have been number one, but Russell Westbrook is from a different planet and James Harden is getting the famous Mike D’Antoni boost.

We’ve been spoiled by Wall’s passing.

We expect him to get 10 or more assists every night, but on Sunday, he displayed passing that was worthy of an art gallery.

Wall dished out 8 assists at the half and finished the game with 19 total. He turned the ball over just 3 times. Oh – and he also scored 18 points.

His passes to Marcin Gortat were particularly masterful.

Anthony Davis is unofficially the tallest human to ever live, but somehow, Wall still managed to get the ball over his length, spoon feeding Gortat for easy baskets inside.

Gortat is a hidden gem

Speaking of Gortat – the Polish Machine can be a tad frustrating sometimes. He rarely dunks in traffic and isn’t a great option in the post.

But Gortat does the little things that make the Washington Wizards’ offense flow.

His screening is arguably the best in the entire NBA. He does a great job of slipping and diving, which makes Wall’s job easier. Without Gortat, Wall wouldn’t be the passer he is.

Gortat has also mastered positioning in the paint.

Again – he’s not a big that can be isolated inside, but he knows how to get positioning, nudges his defender and finds openings for the easiest baskets ever. Those Wall passes – the ones he threw over Davis – wouldn’t be a possibility if Gortat didn’t know how to get positioning.

His pick-setting off the ball is underrated, too. Otto Porter is leading the league in 3-point percentage because he gets open looks and knocks them down. Who creates those looks? Gortat.

(My point is, appreciate both Wall and Gortat. They’re made for each other.)

K33F has found his touch

The Washington Wizards are currently fifth in the East – just a few games behind the second seeded Boston Celtics.

Their surge and improved play on the road has been led by Markieff Morris, who’s found his touch from deep.

Washington has needed a physical stretch big for years and finally have one in Morris. Against the Pelicans, Morris made all three of his 3-point attempts. He scored 21 points and grabbed 8 rebounds.

When he’s hitting shots from the perimeter, Morris is an under the radar assassin. It took him some time, but he’s knocking threes down with regularity.

The Wizards will return home and take on the New York Knicks (who are coming off a four-overtime loss) on Tuesday.

