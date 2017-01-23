Washington Wizards Three Takeaways: Wizards Exterminate Hornets In Charlotte, 109-99

Washington Wizards have struggled to win games on the road this season, but secured a dominant victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

The Washington Wizards, currently fifth in the Eastern Conference (24-20), completed the final leg of their three-game road trip against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

The Hornets, who are competing for a spot in the postseason with Washington, aren’t far behind, sitting sixth in the standings.

Led by Kemba Walker, who’s scored 20-plus points in 30 games this season, the Hornets are looking to make one final push up the standings before All-Star break.

In Monday’s matchup, Walker carried his team with 21 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough for the Hornets to complete a late comeback.

Washington, from the get-go, appeared ready to secure another win on the road, 109-99.

Hey now, Wall’s an All-Star

John Wall started off the game hot and never cooled down.

In the first quarter, he made six of his seven attempts. He scored 15 points in 14 minutes.

Wall was aggressive in driving to the basket and drawing contact. He owned the paint on both ends of the floor.

His leadership was on full display with the rest of his team following his lead, putting in not only a solid performance, but a stellar one at that.

This game was a prime example of Wall making those around him better, including Washington’s second-unit.

Wall scored 24 points on the night and added 7 assists to his totals.

Beal breaks through slump

Bradley Beal is in the midst of a shooting slump, going 1 for 21 from downtown in the last three games.

Fortunately, he was able to shake it off in Charlotte.

After picking up two quick fouls, Beal had to sit down in the first quarter. Although he scored a 3-pointer in the second quarter, it was his first bucket of the game and his only basket at the half.

But Beal came out hot in the third, hitting his mark three times from downtown, including back-to-back threes.

Beal took coach Scott Brooks‘ advice to keep shooting and it has paid off. He ended the game with 18 points, showing signs that the slump is over.

The second unit steps up

The second unit, which was called the worst bench in the NBA earlier this season, put in a stellar performance against Charlotte.

It started with Jason Smith, who played with aggression, crashing the glass on both ends. Trey Burke hit baseline jumpers and Kelly Oubre knocked down two 3-point shots in the fourth quarter to help the Washington Wizards secure the elusive road victory.

Oubre swung the momentum with his perimeter shooting, but a steal late in the game also sparked the Wizards down the stretch.

Burke and Smith had 6 points apiece. As Brooks said earlier this season, there’s only one team. The Wizards have what they have. On Monday, the second unit showed once again that they’re capable of producing.

An extra takeaway: turnovers can be an issue

If the Washington Wizards want to be competitive during the playoffs, they’re going to have to learn to protect the ball and limit their turnovers.

It wasn’t due to the Hornets’ defense because the Wizards’ turnovers were mostly unforced. The turnovers came off lazy passes and players not paying attention to where the ball was on the court.

Fortunately, Charlotte was only able to convert 12 points off Washington’s 13 turnovers.

On Tuesday, the Wizards return home for a rematch against the Boston Celtics.

