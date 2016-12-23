Washington Wizards Starting To Turn Season Around Following Impressive Wins

Washington Wizards, after a rough start to the 2016-17 NBA season, are finally starting to turn it around and become a threat in the Eastern Conference.

Things started to change for the Washington Wizards on Sunday, beginning with their dominant win against a top-seed in the West, the Los Angeles Clippers.

A team with a lone All-Star, John Wall, beat a team full of All-Stars, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, led by a championship coach Doc Rivers.

Yet, it would be remiss not to mention another potential All-Star in the midst of the Wizards’ lineup, Bradley Beal, who has become the knockdown shooter that he was meant to be.

The Wizards were aggressive on both sides of the ball, played defense and most importantly closed out the game to beat the Clippers, 117-110.

The next day, Washington traveled to Indiana to take on the Pacers.

It was a close and competitive game throughout – one the Wizards could have won if Beal hit a game-winning shot from the corner. Washington failed to close out the Pacers on the road, losing by two points.

On Wednesday night, the Washington Wizards took on the Chicago Bulls – another team full of All-Stars in the form of Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo.

Both Wade and Rondo hail from championship teams.

The Bulls also lead the league in rebounding, which is why in the first quarter, the shortest person on the court, Rondo was coming up with boards.

Once again, the Washington Wizards adjusted accordingly and started playing bang-bang basketball underneath the net.

The bench, once deemed the worst in the league, looked like starters against the Bulls.

Marcus Thornton provided a spark, stealing the ball and dunking over Wade.

He also hit a corner shot to beat the buzzer.

Trey Burke drove through defenders, making shots at the rim.

It was a decisive win against the Bulls, 107-97.

The Washington Wizards did not do what they usually do, which is run out of gas to begin the second half. They started and ended the game on an energetic note.

Could it be that the Washington Wizards, who for the most part of the season looked like strangers at a pick-up game, are now playing like one cohesive unit?

After Nikola Mirotic and Doug McDermott started lighting it up from the 3-point line, the Wizards were all over them – flying to the perimeter to contest every shot, making it difficult for Chicago’s marksmen. That’s unlike the Wizards from earlier this season, who were in the bottom half of the league at defending the 3-point line.

The Wizards have also turned up their aggression by getting to the free throw line, making the shots when they’re there and protecting the ball. Perhaps most importantly, the team is beginning to play acceptable defense, which begins with the guards – the first line of defense.

Washington is looking as if they enjoy playing basketball again. In the Eastern Conference, just a little bit of talent, energy and fun is all it takes to contend.

I guess the Wizards are finally beginning to let Scott Brooks‘ message sink in.

