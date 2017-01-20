Washington Wizards’ Otto Porter Expected To Get Max Contract

Washington Wizards seem to have found their small-forward for the present in Otto Porter, but to keep him they’ll have to give him a max contract.

After spending a couple of seasons learning behind veterans, Otto Porter has blossomed into one of the league’s elite small-forwards.

This season, Porter has become one of the Washington Wizards‘ primary scoring options. On Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, Porter made a career-high six 3-point shots. Porter is now second in the league in 3-point percentage.

Naturally, after playing the best basketball of his career, Porter’s value has increased.

Before, there were questions about whether or not the former Hoya would be able to start on a winning team. But now, it’s evident that he has what it takes to be a third or fourth option on a playoff-bound team.

Porter is averaging over 14 points and 6 rebounds per game on 54 percent shooting from the field. He’s knocking down 45 percent of his shots from deep.

In 2013, Porter signed a four-year contract with the Wizards worth $19,305,421.

According to Five Thirty Eight, Porter could sign a max contract worth $128.2 million over five-years next summer.

Porter is set to be a restricted free agent this off-season.

Since the team has two players under max contracts – John Wall and Bradley Beal – the Washington Wizards might have to do some maneuvering to keep Porter on the roster without going into the luxury tax.

But under the Larry Bird Exception, also known as the Veteran Free Agent exception, a team will not exceed its salary cap if they re-sign their own player who has played with the team for three seasons, which Porter has done, without being waived or traded during those seasons.

And according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, who was told by two front-office executives in December, Porter would get the max this summer.

Porter’s efficient shooting from behind the arc has taken the load off Wall, who had been carrying the team for the early part of this season.

As mentioned, Porter is second in the league in 3-point percentage. He’s increased his percentage by nearly 10 percent for the season. Over the last five games, he’s knocked down over 57 percent of his threes.

After the Indiana Pacers lost to the Wizards earlier this month, Paul George said that Porter is the piece that Washington has been missing. For the Wizards to keep Porter in D.C., they will have to pay him appropriately, otherwise a team like the Brooklyn Nets will comfortably do so.

As a two-way forward, Porter has developed into a modern 3-and-D small-forward but has essentially perfected the skill that NBA teams covet nowadays.

With his length, athleticism and energy, Porter has seen the “little things” translate onto the boxscore now that he’s become a knock-down shooter.

Porter, at this point, is irreplaceable. The time spent on the bench will pay off for Porter – literally.

