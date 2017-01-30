Washington Wizards’ Markieff Morris Is Playing the Best Basketball of his Career

Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris has blossomed into a legitimate 3-point threat, which has led to the team’s recent success.

John Wall dribbled the ball up the court against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, swung it to Bradley Beal, who then made an extra pass to Markieff Morris above the 3-point line.

Morris, facing the center of the basket, fired the ball without any hesitation, almost as if he knew it would drop through the net.

And it did.

The Washington Wizards lacked a stretch four since Antawn Jamison used to roam the Verizon Center, but acquired one right before last year’s trade deadline. Morris, whose value dropped after his relationship with the Phoenix Suns imploded, was acquired for Kris Humphries and a first round pick.

Immediately after stepping stepping onto the Wizards’ hardwood, it was apparent that Morris was exactly what the Wizards needed.

His versatility coupled with his desire to play physical basketball made him a near-perfect fit alongside Marcin Gortat, who’s known for his pick-and-roll ability.

Morris, unlike Jared Dudley, was capable of banging inside with bruisers, but he also gave John Wall another weapon on the perimeter.

The 6-foot-10 forward shot less than 29 percent from three during his final season in Phoenix.

During the second half of the 2015-16 season, Morris made close to 32 percent of his shots from deep.

This season, Morris is hitting a respectable 35 percent of his threes – good for the fifth highest percentage on the Washington Wizards’ roster.

Morris’ improved touch has led to one of the Wizards’ most impressive runs in years.

Washington has won 14 straight games at home and are coming off dominant wins on the road against the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans.

Currently, the Wizards are 7 games above .500, sitting comfortably in fifth place in the East with a chance to continue climbing the standings.

Washington has won 8 of its 9 last games and are riding a four-game winning streak.

This month, Morris has averaged 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. He’s made 48 percent of his total shots and 42 percent of his attempts from three.

His shooting has elevated the Wizards’ offense and Scott Brooks has stunted Morris’ minutes, giving him an opportunity to become a go-to option with the second unit.

With his improved shooting, the Washington Wizards’ offense has never been more fluid. Washington notoriously failed to surround Wall with shooters early in his career, but they’ve made up for it this season. Virtually no one in the starting unit (except Marcin Gortat) can be left alone beyond the arc.

On Sunday, Wall dished out 19 assists. Morris made all three of his 3-point attempts.

For the first time in his career, Morris is playing with teammates who know how to utilize his skill-set. Even more importantly, he’s acclimated to his All-Star point-guard and has developed into a legitimate threat for the Washington Wizards.

