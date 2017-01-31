Washington Wizards Mailbag Monday: Why the Wizards Should Acquire A Scoring Guard Before the NBA Trade Deadline

Washington Wizards have emerged as one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference, but will they still make a trade before the NBA Deadline?

As I mentioned in the most recent Mailbag Monday, I used to look forward to writing these pieces because it gave me an opportunity to escape the horrors that come with covering the Washington Wizards.

The team hasn’t been good in a while, but the fans are always incredibly supportive and optimistic. So while my job isn’t to pump out #PositivePixels, it still doesn’t hurt to cover a winning team.

This season started off on an awful note and it looked like the Wizards were headed for a disastrous ending. There was talk about potentially trading John Wall and rebuilding for the future. People questioned the Scott Brooks hire, too.

But now the Wizards are seven games above .500 and have a real shot at climbing to the second seed in the East. It’s been decades since the Wizards had this much of a chance to win.

Does that mean the Wizards should become complacent? Absolutely not.

Believe it or not, the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a month away.

Washington’s bench, while improved, is still one of the worst in the league. They’re last in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage. The second unit is pretty much bad at everything, but occasionally play well enough to generate hope.

Washington might not win a championship this year, but that doesn’t mean they can’t push any team in the league right now.

For the team to realize its full potential, they might have to consider making a move or two before the deadline. That was the topic of this week’s Mailbag.

@WizOfAwes @BenMehicNBA What is a realistic prediction for how the team finishes? 50 wins? ECF? — Jon Parker (@JonathanParke17) January 30, 2017

Okay – so the Wizards are rockin’ with a 27 and 20 record, with the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans coming up on their schedule. Let’s assume Washington takes care of business and beat all three lottery-bound teams, like they should.

Another three wins would put them at seven wins in a row.

That’s real momentum – momentum that builds and leads to an even bigger streak.

But for now, let’s just assume the Wizards will have 30 wins over their first 50 games.

Their winning percentage would be about 60 percent.

Now let’s apply that for the full regular season – so, 82 games.

If the Wizards continue to win at this pace – meaning, 60 percent of their total games – they will finish with 49 wins.

Washington hasn’t had a 50-win season since they last won a championship in 1978.

If they manage to steal a couple of games and don’t drop any they shouldn’t, then a 50-win season isn’t necessarily farfetched.

As for where they’ll finish in the playoffs – that’s all based on match ups, really.

Washington matches up better against the Boston Celtics than they do the Toronto Raptors, who are the lower seed. No one expected the Washington Wizards to advance to the semifinals in 2014 or 2015, but they had match ups on their side.

The Wizards, like any other Eastern Conference team outside of the Cleveland Cavaliers, could get bounced out of the first round or make it to the Conference Finals.

Their recent run is impressive, but it’s not nearly enough to separate them from the Celtics or Raptors, even. That could change, but for now, they’re just another good – not great- team in the East.

@WizOfAwes @BenMehicNBA should the Wizards acquire another backup guard? If so who and how? — Lyndie (@alyndanoel) January 30, 2017

Before the season started, the Washington Wizards aimed to have versatility at both guard spots.

Trey Burke is a “point guard” on paper, but he plays like a shooting guard. Tomas Satoransky is 6-foot-7, but handles the ball like a one. Washington hoped that Brooks would be able to use the guards interchangeably and that the offense would flow. But neither guard is really all that productive.

Burke has been an efficient scorer, but his defensive struggles hinder the team. Plus, he’s small and doesn’t have the quickness to make up for it. Satoransky is a pass first, second and third player. The dude is either afraid of scoring or just flat out can’t shoot.

Washington would benefit immensely if they acquired a real scoring guard off the bench.

Again – the team’s second unit is last in scoring. That’s kind of a problem. And while the starters have made up for it, Bradley Beal will occasionally slump and Otto Porter won’t keep making every 3-point shot he attempts.

That’s why Ernie Grunfeld should consider trading for another guard – one that scores for a living.

Lou Williams comes to mind.

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to the NBA Lottery again and want to stock up young players. Williams has arguably been their best player this season and he’s due for a large contract soon. Since they’re not contending, the Lakers could part ways with Williams for a first-round pick.

Imagine how much better the Wizards’ second unit would be if they had someone like Williams.

@BenMehicNBA It's been a crazy turnaround in a few weeks. Do the Wiz now make a deadline trade to bolster their bench for a playoff run? — Chris Dachi (@cdachi) January 30, 2017

Grunfeld is working to keep his job. The more wins the Washington Wizards have this season, the more he’ll increase the chance Ted Leonsis keeps him around.

Washington needs to improve their bench to get more wins, especially in the playoffs. Grunfeld knows that. He watches the games, just like we do.

There are multiple players available that could probably be had for a first-round pick. I mentioned Williams, but Phoenix Suns guard Brandon Knight is another option.

Knight is having the worst season of his career, but the Suns have made deals with the Washington Wizards in the past. They traded Markieff Morris to the Wizards last season and Marcin Gortat a few years ago.

D.C. has become the land of second chances for many players. Trevor Ariza, Martell Webster, Drew Gooden, Ramon Sessions, Rasual Butler and Morris have all revitalized their careers in the nation’s capital.

Knight is a score-first guard and would be the best backup guard the team has had since Antonio Daniels. Brooks has also shown a willingness to play small, so he would share the court with John Wall and Bradley Beal in spurts.

The secret to winning games in the NBA (or any other league) isn’t a secret at all. The more talent and depth a team has, the more wins they’ll get. Washington needs more depth, so a trade is necessary.

This article originally appeared on