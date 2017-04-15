Washington Wizards: Kelly Oubre Jr Growing Into His Role

Kelly Oubre Jr. was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks as the 15th pick in the first round of the 2015 NBA draft. Acquired in a three team trade by the Washington Wizards, he is quietly growing into his role and recently developed into a key component off the bench.

Kelly Oubre Jr. was selected 15th in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft after playing only one year in college. Attending the University of Kansas for only one year, some thought his jump to the NBA was premature.

Going so far as being called “basketball illiterate,” Oubre Jr. has been adamant in displaying confidence to disprove his critics. The Washington Wizards may have very well acquired a key piece to their future.

Confidence, Determination, And Growing Pains

Despite displaying all the confidence in the world, Kelly Oubre Jr. had a lackluster rookie season. Playing only 63 games, he would yield very few positive results. Inconsistent and inefficient from long range he also struggled driving to the basket often.

Of course, most of the expectations were set by Oubre Jr. himself. In an interview last year with The Washington Post’s Jorge Castillo, Oubre Jr. was quoted on the matter.

“I was feeling like, ‘I’ve showed I can be in this rotation,'” Oubre said. “I can hold my own, so we’ll see what happens next. . . . I was like, I should be able to crack the rotation and be able to play and sustain the whole year.”

This would not be the case. Kelly Oubre Jr. finished his rookie season with dismal numbers, averaging only 3.7 points per game while shooting 31.6 percent from three and only making 63.3 percent of his free throws. Many would consider Oubre Jr. a bust and a waste of a first round pick by the end of the year.

Becoming A Team Player And Key Off The Bench

Kelly Oubre Jr. returned this season with a chip on his shoulder proving to himself and the NBA that he is not a bust on the big stage. It is never about how you start, it is how well you finish. Kelly Oubre Jr. surely had this in mind going into the second half of the season.

At the conclusion of the 2016-17 regular season, Oubre Jr. would find himself doubling his playing time from his rookie season, from 10.7 to 20.3 minutes per game. Meanwhile his midrange and ability to cut to the basket had improved, even if his shot beyond the arc was still troubling. However, leaps and bounds were made during the final 10 games of the regular season.

Over the stretch of the final 10 games, he would score over 10 points in eight of those games, and shot over 50 percent from the field six times. Certainly the best time to be performing well is going into a playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks. All improvements can be chalked up to a significant increase in playing time, but the potential is on display.

How Kelly Oubre Jr. Can Stand Out Against Atlanta Hawks

For starters, the odds of Oubre Jr. improving his three-point shot should be abandoned for the playoffs. On the defensive side, he is certainly an asset. Standing at 6’7″ and accompanied by a 7’2″ wingspan, he can frustrate practically any forward or guard.

Simply put, Kelly Oubre Jr. needs to play to his strengths and make the extra effort he has shown in recent outings. There is his natural ability to create space for his teammates on the court, as well as cleaning up boards. The extra effort will certainly be noticed on the big stage.

It is no wonder why the Washington Wizards have given this young man an opportunity of a lifetime. At only 21 years of age, Kelly Oubre Jr. has found himself on an excellent team and in perfect position to develop into something special.

