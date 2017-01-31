Washington Wizards’ John Wall Will Participate In NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

Washington Wizards All-Star guard John Wall will participate in the NBA Skills Challenge again this year. It will be his third time.

Each year, 60 people get drafted into the NBA, but only a handful stand out. Then, the rest end up getting washed away by the league itself. Dreams die more than they’re made at the professional level, with each team allowed only 15 players per roster.

It’s difficult to grab someone’s attention at the Division I level, let alone in the NBA. Everyone who manages to earn a roster spot and stick around has a unique skill.

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall has been playing at an elite level since high school. His speed coupled with his uncanny court vision made him a once in a lifetime prospect.

Now that he’s in his seventh season in the NBA, the former first overall pick has blossomed into one of the league’s best players – not just point guards.

Averaging over 23 points and 10 assists per game, Wall has elevated the Wizards to the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference.

The team is just a few games back from the second seeded Boston Celtics.

Washington has won 14 straight games at home.

Statistically, Wall has improved all across the board, which is indicative of the work he’s put in behind the scenes.

His field goal, 3-point and free throw percentages are all significantly higher than they were when he entered the league in 2010 out of Kentucky.

But while his improved shooting and ability to play with pace have upped his statistics, the base of Wall’s game will always be his speed and passing.

Wall is third in the NBA in assists per game, just behind Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

He’s arguably the best passing guard in the league and could be the quickest, too.

On February 18 during NBA All-Star Weekend, Wall will participate in the skills challenge, according to Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.

Wall, who was named to the All-Star team for the fourth time in a row this season, has participated in the skills challenge twice before. He also won the dunk contest in 2014.

The rest of the competitors haven’t been announced, but the challenge is primarily based on the player’s ability to pass through a target and make open shots.

Regardless of what happens, this will be another opportunity for Wall to get some eyeballs on his game.

