Washington Wizards: John Wall Thinks Bradley Beal Should’ve Been An NBA All-Star

Washington Wizards guard John Wall was voted in by the coaches to the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, but he thinks Bradley Beal should be in too.

Averaging a career-high 23 points and 10 assists on 46 percent shooting, John Wall is clearly an All-Star. But there was still a nervous energy surrounding the Washington Wizards‘ franchise about his status before Thursday’s announcement.

Luckily for the Wizards, the point guard was voted in as an All-Star reserve by the coaches.

The announcement was made on TNT with Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson’s commentary. Wall made an appearance on Inside the NBA shortly after the announcement to discuss his fourth nomination to the All-Star Game.

During the short interview, Smith asked Wall about his opinion regarding All-Star snubs.

Wall made sure to give his backcourt made, Bradley Beal, some love.

“Bradley Beal is having a heck of a year,” Wall said. “Like I told everybody, let him earn his money. He’s been healthy. After DeMar DeRozan, he’s been putting up big numbers in the East. He’s had seven games with 30 points. When we’re both healthy and rolling, we’re the best backcourt in the league.”

This season, Beal has averaged a career-high 21.9 points on 45.5 percent shooting from the field and 38.6 percent from three.

The numbers alone weren’t enough for Beal to get the nod ahead of Isaiah Thomas, Kyle Lowry or Kemba Walker.

Each competitive team usually gets at least one All-Star while the standout teams get multiple.

The Toronto Raptors have been a top-four team in the East for the past couple of seasons and are currently sitting third in the conference.

The coaches have rewarded the team, naming both DeRozan and Lowry to the All-Star team.

Walker is having a career season and will likely lead the Charlotte Hornets to the playoffs again this year.

If the Washington Wizards were third or even fourth in the standings, the coaches might’ve been more inclined to vote for Beal.

The important thing is, Beal is playing at an All-Star level and it’s translated to wins before the break.

Washington won 10 of its 15 games in December. During that span, Beal averaged 22 points and 4 assists. Without his scoring and playmaking, the Washington Wizards wouldn’t have climbed out of their early-season hole.

Ultimately, the accolade is just for the record book. As long as Beal is playing at an All-Star level, the Washington Wizards will continue to climb the ranks.

